wbiw.com
Police Log: November 2, 2022
3:09 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana. 8:47 a.m. Kenneth Chenault, 25, Mitchell, possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke.
wbiw.com
Temporary closure planned Friday on State Road 11 south of Seymour
JACKSON CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a temporary closure planned for Friday, November 4, on State Road 11 south of Seymour. State Road 11 is expected to close from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. between Steven S Drive and Farmington Road (C.R. 300 N.) for the final paving of the new roundabout at the Burkhart Boulevard extension. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained.
vincennespbs.org
Bridge closure in Knox County
A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
wbiw.com
The Oolitic Town Council will meet in an executive session on Thursday, Nov. 3
OOLITIC – Oolitic Town Council will meet in an Executive Session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 630 p.m. in Oolitic Town Hall Board Room. Interviews and negotiations with individual or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by a governing body of a political subdivision as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1 (4).
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post hosting a hiring seminar this Saturday
SELLERSBURG – The Indiana State Police will host its next annual Trooper Hiring Seminar at the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The seminar is geared towards helping those interested in joining the ISP and will run from 9 am until Noon. The seminar...
wbiw.com
A portion of Henderson Creek Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for culvert replacement
BEDFORD – Henderson Creek Road from Humpback Bridge Road to Hickory Grove Road will be closed on Wednesday, November 2nd, and Thursday, November 3rd. Lawrence County Highway crews are closing the road to replace a culvert.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station
Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.
wbiw.com
Precautionary Boil Order has been lifted for residents on River Bluff Road
BEDFORD – Effective immediately the precautionary boil order has been lifted for residents at 3227-3815 River Bluff Road. For further information, contact Bedford City Utilities from 7:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m., Monday – Friday at 812-275-1626, or after hours at the Water Filtration Plant at 812–275–7173.
wbiw.com
Men’s Warming Shelter Ribbon Cutting Ceremony set for Wednesday, Nov. 16th
BEDFORD – The Men’s Warming Shelter is ready to open the doors of the renovated building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 16th at 11 a.m. The shelter moved to their current location at 1414 H Street in November 2021 to provide a larger space for those who need to have a place to stay the night with check in at 5 p.m. and check out at 9 a.m. the following day. Utilization of the Men’s Warming Shelter has increased dramatically over the past 5 years. From 2017-2021 206 homeless clients were served, totaling 4,395 overnight stays during the winter months.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will hold a work session on Friday, November 4th
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will hold a work session on Friday, November 4 at Noon. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room, Suite #135, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting electronically via Zoom.
wbiw.com
South Lawrence Utilities will continue to flush hydrants this week
MITCHELL – South Lawrence Utilities will continue to flush hydrants for the next couple of weeks, or longer, depending on weather and workload. Residents are reminded if their water appears discolored, customers are advised to run their cold water until it clears.
wbiw.com
ISP begins investigation after Daviess County woman was scammed out of $16,000
DAVIESS CO. – The Indiana State Police are investigating a scam in which a Daviess County woman was taken for $16,000. An elderly Daviess County woman told police she received a phone call from someone she thought was a family member who needed bond money. The caller told the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter
Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
wbiw.com
Progress on Hopewell Neighborhood moves Bloomington toward greater diversity, sustainability, and affordability
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, Hopewell Steering Committee co-chairs Mayor Hamilton and Vi Simpson, along with members, and city staff received updates in a Hopewell Steering Committee meeting on the Hopewell Neighborhood project. Progress continues, with Phase 1 East demolition and site restoration that began in late August now complete....
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 31, 2022
1:57 p.m. Natalie Adams, 24, Shoals, issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of theft. 4:39 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Bedford, disorderly conduct, public intoxication. 12:54 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th Street and Dental Drive. 1:11 a.m. Report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of...
shelbycountypost.com
Eye in the Sky: Scott Richardson producing amazing aerial views of Shelby County
Actually, it’s a powered parachute operated by Scott Richardson. The 1981 Shelbyville High School graduate has mixed his love of aviation and photography to get incredible shots and video that commemorates life in and around Shelby County. “It’s all kind of snowballed,” said Richardson. “The really odd part is...
wbiw.com
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Slow down and stay alert in Morgan County while traveling on Old S.R. 37 and Waverly Park Road. Traffic is scheduled to shift into a temporary traffic pattern this week at State Road144. It will allow roundabout construction to proceed and nearby Huggin Hollow Road to reopen east of Waverly Park Road.
wbiw.com
Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now
BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Update: Sullivan Co. man in custody
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sullivan Co. Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed just before 8:00 pm Wednesday that Henschen has been taken into custody. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, […]
