Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Police Log: November 2, 2022

3:09 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana. 8:47 a.m. Kenneth Chenault, 25, Mitchell, possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Temporary closure planned Friday on State Road 11 south of Seymour

JACKSON CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a temporary closure planned for Friday, November 4, on State Road 11 south of Seymour. State Road 11 is expected to close from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. between Steven S Drive and Farmington Road (C.R. 300 N.) for the final paving of the new roundabout at the Burkhart Boulevard extension. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained.
SEYMOUR, IN
vincennespbs.org

Bridge closure in Knox County

A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The Oolitic Town Council will meet in an executive session on Thursday, Nov. 3

OOLITIC – Oolitic Town Council will meet in an Executive Session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 630 p.m. in Oolitic Town Hall Board Room. Interviews and negotiations with individual or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by a governing body of a political subdivision as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1 (4).
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station

Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Precautionary Boil Order has been lifted for residents on River Bluff Road

BEDFORD – Effective immediately the precautionary boil order has been lifted for residents at 3227-3815 River Bluff Road. For further information, contact Bedford City Utilities from 7:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m., Monday – Friday at 812-275-1626, or after hours at the Water Filtration Plant at 812–275–7173.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Men’s Warming Shelter Ribbon Cutting Ceremony set for Wednesday, Nov. 16th

BEDFORD – The Men’s Warming Shelter is ready to open the doors of the renovated building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 16th at 11 a.m. The shelter moved to their current location at 1414 H Street in November 2021 to provide a larger space for those who need to have a place to stay the night with check in at 5 p.m. and check out at 9 a.m. the following day. Utilization of the Men’s Warming Shelter has increased dramatically over the past 5 years. From 2017-2021 206 homeless clients were served, totaling 4,395 overnight stays during the winter months.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter

Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 31, 2022

1:57 p.m. Natalie Adams, 24, Shoals, issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of theft. 4:39 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Bedford, disorderly conduct, public intoxication. 12:54 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th Street and Dental Drive. 1:11 a.m. Report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line project

INDIANA – Slow down and stay alert in Morgan County while traveling on Old S.R. 37 and Waverly Park Road. Traffic is scheduled to shift into a temporary traffic pattern this week at State Road144. It will allow roundabout construction to proceed and nearby Huggin Hollow Road to reopen east of Waverly Park Road.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now

BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Sullivan Co. man in custody

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sullivan Co. Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed just before 8:00 pm Wednesday that Henschen has been taken into custody. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

