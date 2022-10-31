Driver dies, passengers injured in crash in Conway County
CLEVELAND, Ark. — A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.
41-year-old John Whatley was killed in the accident. A 36-year-old, 41-year-old and 19-year-old were hurt.Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning
It happened on Highway 124 in the Cleveland community at 3:00 a.m.
According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, the four were rising in a Polaris Ranger that left the roadway and struck a road sign before overturning.
The road was wet and it was raining at the time of the crash, according to the preliminary report.
The investigation is continuing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 0