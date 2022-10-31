Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell as a COVID Symptom, Side Effects of Flu, COVID Shots
As new COVID subvariants emerge, experts are weighing on in whether or not symptoms of the virus that were seen in 2020 -- like loss of smell -- are still indicative of a COVID infection. And, as the colder months approach and as respiratory viruses begin to spread more widely,...
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
NBC Chicago
Biden, Harris to Visit Illinois This Weekend Ahead of Midterm Elections
The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden will stump in Illinois on Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm balloting — likely in the Chicago area — and Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago on Sunday. Biden will lead a get-out-the vote rally for Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 9-22-22: Darren Bailey damaged by contradictions
A Chicago Tribune story reports on Darren Bailey and his family selling private land to the state for millions of dollars. Meanwhile Bailey claims that his opponent, JB Pritzker, wastes taxpayer money. Walter gives his perspective.
thecentersquare.com
Industry analyst says home prices may finally be coming down in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off and bringing prices down as a result. As interest rates increase, home prices are on the decline, the first time since 2012. The pandemic housing boom attracted a lot of investors into the market, and now those investors may be slashing prices to create demand and sell inventory.
Biden coming to Illinois to rally Dems ahead of Tuesday vote, Harris in Chicago on Sunday
CHICAGO - The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden will stump in Illinois on Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm balloting — likely in the Chicago area — and Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago on Sunday. Biden will lead a get-out-the vote rally for Gov....
POLITICO
Pritzker headlines a drag show
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Temps will be in the 70s for a few days, a gift for door knockers. Enjoy it. Gov. JB Pritzker leaned into the culture wars Tuesday night, headlining a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort at the Baton Show Lounge for a drag show and political rally. Main drag:...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
Chicago area election judges prepare for midterms as FBI warns of nationwide threats
"I think in this area people are cognizant that everyone should have their own opinion and have their right to vote in a safe, secure place," Bonnie Masterman from Northbrook told the I-Team.
Cook County Forest Preserve asks people to vote for property tax increase
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters have some big decisions when it comes to the Illinois gubernatorial race, congressional races – and now, trees.There is a referendum on the ballot in Cook County asking property owners to pay more for the county's forest preserves. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this is the first time in almost 80 years the Cook County Forest Preserve District is asking voters for more money.Some voters have gotten mailers asking for a "yes" vote to restore and improve forest preserve land. There are roughly 70,000 acres of such land."This has been a...
Illinois Democrats push back against controversial law eliminating cash bail: 'Cowering to criminals'
Chicago mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez (D) weighed in on Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act on 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday, ripping soft-on-crime policies.
Pritzker, Bailey take to the ‘burbs in final full week of campaigning before Midterms
Democratic incumbent Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey took to the suburbs Monday as the final full week of campaigning for both candidates began. In Arlington Heights and Des Plaines, Pritzker — the self-funded billionaire — began the week by stumping for other Democrats down the ballot. Trailing in polls, Bailey set his […]
Daily Northwestern
Evanston lakefront lifeguards to join the Fire Department under new proposal
Evanston lifeguards will likely operate under the purview of the Evanston Fire Department as of next summer. Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson announced in October the lifeguard program would move departments, pending city approval of a new Fire Department lifeguard supervisor position. The merging of the lifeguard program with...
New Cook County map shows locations where bats have tested positive for rabies
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County officials have released a Halloween themed, interactive map to raise awareness about rabies prevention. It shows the locations where 11 bats in Cook County tested positive this year. Rabies can spread when pets are exposed to the virus. They can pass it on to other pets and humans through […]
Chicago suburbs report record early voter turnout
Election officials in Chicago and surrounding suburbs say based on the hundreds of thousands of local voters who have already cast their ballots, they're now expecting a large total turnout.
How the SAFE-T Act could impact different crime scenarios starting next year
Retired Cook County circuit court judge Daniel Locallo walks us through how the SAFE-T Act could change how the criminal justice system works in several different crime scenarios.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker campaign slams Tulsi Gabbard appearance at IL GOP rally
CHICAGO, Ill. — The J.B. Pritzker campaign is lashing out about a campaign event scheduled Monday for Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey. Bailey’s being joined for a rally in Glen Ellyn, Illinois by former Democratic U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard. In its statement issued Monday, the Pritzker campaign...
chicagocrusader.com
Chicago Public Schools announce record-high graduation rate
Highest-Ever Graduation Rate of 83.8 Percent Propelled by Gains from Black Students; District’s One-Year Dropout Rate of 3.8 Percent is All-Time Low. Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez recently announced the District’s record-high five-year graduation rate of 83.8 percent, up by nearly 27 percentage points from 2011 when the rate was 56.9 percent. The four-year rate saw a similar gain, increasing 26 percentage points in the same time span and remaining nearly level since last year at 80.2 percent for the Class of 2021. Increased graduation rates among students of all racial groups led to the overall gain, bringing the District closer to its Five-Year Vision goal of reaching a 90 percent graduation rate by 2024.
Daily Northwestern
Polish American Student Alliance celebrates 104 years of independence, reflects on community
Hundreds of participants formed a sea of red and white Sunday as they ran and walked through Montrose Harbor in Lincoln Park for the Polish Independence 10k/5k Run/Walk. McCormick senior and Polish American Student Alliance President Mark Ogarek sported a traditional red Krakowiak hat, complete with rainbow ribbons instead of the usual bird feathers, for the event celebrating the 104th anniversary of Poland’s independence.
Daily Northwestern
City Council votes unanimously to ban no-knock warrants
Content warning: this story contains mentions of police violence. City Council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants last week, a policing practice where officers are allowed to enter a home or business without warning the tenants when permitted by a judge. Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who introduced the legislation, said...
