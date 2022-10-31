KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 9300 block of Bales Avenue

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just before 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a shooting victim unresponsive behind an apartment building upon arrival.

While police offered aid until emergency medical services arrived, the victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Beaugard, 35.

Initial investigation revealed the victim was in a parking lot of a neighboring building where an interaction with one or more suspects led to shots being fired, according to KCPD.

Detectives continue to canvas witnesses as crime scene investigators process evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Information leading to an arrest in the case could result in up to a $25,000 reward.

