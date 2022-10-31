ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 9300 block of Bales Avenue

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7VcV_0isYDJIf00

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just before 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a shooting victim unresponsive behind an apartment building upon arrival.

While police offered aid until emergency medical services arrived, the victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Beaugard, 35.

Initial investigation revealed the victim was in a parking lot of a neighboring building where an interaction with one or more suspects led to shots being fired, according to KCPD.

Detectives continue to canvas witnesses as crime scene investigators process evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Information leading to an arrest in the case could result in up to a $25,000 reward.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Charges filed in deadly KCK shooting on Halloween night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged Daijon Estell in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that killed one teenager and injured six others. Estell, 22, is facing 12 criminal charges, including first-degree murder. Police said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
SMITHVILLE, MO
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Judge Affirms $32M Award Against MO Firefighter in Deadly Crash

A Jackson County judge has approved a $32 million arbitration award rendered against Kansas City firefighter Dominic Biscari stemming from a fatal crash involving a fire engine that left three people dead in Westport in December. Judge Jennifer M. Phillips confirmed the settlement in an order on Tuesday in accordance...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy