ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

AMBER Alert cancelled for 2 missing children in Asheboro

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGu2X_0isYDHXD00

The missing 2-year-old and 4-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Asheboro have been found safe.

This is a breaking update.

-------Previous report below-----

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for missing 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl.

Officers are searching for 4-year-old Londyn Renee Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Devone Williams.

Londyn is described as a Black female, approximately 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet.

Deshawn is described as a Black male, approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 28 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks.

The children are believed to be with Deshawn Devone Williams, 25, Williams Dominic Markel, 20, and Haley Sue Harrah, 24.

Officials describe Wiliams as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Markel is described as a Black male that weighs about 140 pounds and stands 5 feet 8 inches tall.

They were both last seen wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask.

Officials were looking for a Black 2019 Dodge Durango with a North Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 318-6923, or call 911.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

Silver Alert issued in Moore County

PINEHURST — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman in Moore County. According to a press release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, 68-year-old Mary Gibson Haywood was last seen leaving FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with a white male in a small black passenger vehicle. Haywood...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville police searching for missing teen

Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy