Waller County, TX

Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX
KBTX.com

Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KHOU

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4. “Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gray Garners NCEA, SEC Reining Rider of the Month Honors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standout Ariana Gray has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and Southeastern Conference Reining Rider of the Month for October, the organizations announced Wednesday. The Calgary, Alberta, native was 3-0 in Reining in October, including one Most Outstanding Performer honor. She began...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Beard it up 2022: Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies fighting childhood cancer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the fifth year in a row, Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies are coming together to fight childhood cancer. “Beard It Up” was created in 2018 right here in the Brazos Valley. It’s a fundraising event that partners with The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas where Texas A&M University, Bryan and College Station police departments, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s office help raise money in the months of November and December that go towards ending childhood cancer.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

