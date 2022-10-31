Read full article on original website
Related
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Dallas-Houston bullet train developer vows project is on track, but state officials lack confidence
“Dallas-Houston bullet train developer vows project is on track, but state officials lack confidence” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
defendernetwork.com
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
Powerball jumps to $1.2B as ticket worth $1M sold in north Houston
HOUSTON — If you're reading this, we hate to tell you that you did not win Monday night's $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that you have another shot Wednesday night, and this time the jackpot is a massive $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest in U.S. history. Meanwhile,...
KBTX.com
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
KBTX.com
Brazos County voters to decide future of transportation with Props A and B
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Voters will decide on two propositions this year, both dealing with roads and transportation. Both would give the county money officials say they need to prepare for growth. Proposition A is a $100 million bond leaders say will speed up road improvements. “TXDot...
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video appeared first on NewsOne.
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
KBTX.com
A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4. “Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.
KBTX.com
Gray Garners NCEA, SEC Reining Rider of the Month Honors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standout Ariana Gray has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and Southeastern Conference Reining Rider of the Month for October, the organizations announced Wednesday. The Calgary, Alberta, native was 3-0 in Reining in October, including one Most Outstanding Performer honor. She began...
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
KBTX.com
Beard it up 2022: Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies fighting childhood cancer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the fifth year in a row, Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies are coming together to fight childhood cancer. “Beard It Up” was created in 2018 right here in the Brazos Valley. It’s a fundraising event that partners with The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas where Texas A&M University, Bryan and College Station police departments, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s office help raise money in the months of November and December that go towards ending childhood cancer.
wbrz.com
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
Comments / 0