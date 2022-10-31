Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
dotesports.com
Why Deft vs. Faker makes for the most intriguing Worlds finals matchup in League history
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in five years, Faker is back in the League of Legends Worlds...
dotesports.com
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
dotesports.com
Legend status: DRX top laner Kingen awarded Worlds 2022 finals MVP
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After DRX took home the Summoner’s Cup by toppling fellow LCK representative T1 in the finals...
dotesports.com
#FaZeDown: Vitality push reigning Major champions to brink of elimination at IEM Rio
FaZe Clan, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world and PGL Antwerp Major champions, are one loss away from being sent home from the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage following a 16-6 defeat to Vitality in the 0-1 pool of the Swiss system. This is already a disastrous...
dotesports.com
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
dotesports.com
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
dotesports.com
Beastcoast officially breaks up one of Dota’s longest-lasting rosters with new signings
One of the longest-lasting five-man rosters in Dota 2 history is officially no more, with beascoast confirming that both Wisper and Chris Luck are parting ways with the organization. This is part of a bigger retooling the team is doing after somewhat stagnating this DPC season in a South American...
dotesports.com
League Worlds champions DRX reveal early picks for their Worlds 2022 skins
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The greatest comeback story in League of Legends history just unfolded on the Worlds stage. After...
dotesports.com
3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023
North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
dotesports.com
100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season
100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
dotesports.com
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
dotesports.com
Dallas Fuel wins 2022 Overwatch League Championship
For four years, a running joke in the Overwatch League has been that Grand Finals matches are always a disappointment. Even with competitive teams that want to go the distance, the season always ended in a whimper; the 2021 finals was a stomp from the Shanghai Dragons and two years prior, the San Francisco Shock demolished the Vancouver Titans.
dotesports.com
Xerxe has agreed to join Excel Esports, sets up run-back with old LEC teammate
Astralis jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir has reached a verbal agreement with Excel Esports, according to the League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger. Xerxe went to North America at the end of 2020 to join Immortals as their starting jungler, then made his return to Europe before the start of the LEC Summer Split to play for Astralis. The team ended the split with a ninth-place finish and a 7-11 score, failing to make playoffs.
dotesports.com
Odoamne, Excel reportedly reach verbal agreement ahead of 2023 LEC season
Rogue top laner Odoamne has reached a verbal agreement with Excel Esports, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Odoamne has spent the last two seasons with Rogue, carrying the team to its first LEC title this summer. At this year’s World Championship, Rogue were the only Western participant to advance past the group stage of the event.
dotesports.com
Fnatic to reportedly move on from All-Pro support Hylissang after 5 seasons
Fnatic’s League of Legends team is set to make a drastic change at the support position by promoting substitute Rhuckz to a starting role for the 2023 season, according to a report from Marián Stoica of Blix.gg. Fnatic’s support role has been manned by veteran Hylissang for five...
dotesports.com
Riot finally making changes to international League tournaments—but it’s not exactly what players wanted
Over the past few years, fans of professional League of Legends have clamored for format changes for the two major international tournament of the competitive year, the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship. For those who have joined the crowd of restless fans, it’s time to celebrate. At a...
dotesports.com
Sh1ro feels ‘weirdly confident’ at IEM Rio CS:GO Major despite Cloud9’s shaky performances
Current top five CS:GO team in the world Cloud9 have not been enjoying an easy ride at IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage like every analyst and fan was expecting. The Russian powerhouse finds themselves one loss away from being eliminated from the Major after a rough first day in which they lost to Fnatic and Grayhound. They eeked out a win against Imperial on Nov. 1 and had their first comfortable win yesterday against Evil Geniuses.
dotesports.com
TSM’s head coach Chawy reflects on a difficult debut season in the LCS
For TSM fans, the 2022 LCS season was more than a little rough. From disappointing performances to multiple massive roster changes, fans spent a large part of the year wondering what was happening to one of the most recognizable organizations in professional League of Legends. TSM’s LCS head coach, Wong...
dotesports.com
IEM Rio observer gets BSOD amid players’ concerns with ESL tech issues during Major
Everybody at home thought their PC had unexpectedly shut down after the IEM Rio CS:GO Major observer experienced the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error amid the broadcast of OG vs. Vitality today in the Challengers Stage. The match was in the sixth round of Dust II when the...
