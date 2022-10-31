ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage

Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
Legend status: DRX top laner Kingen awarded Worlds 2022 finals MVP

After DRX took home the Summoner's Cup by toppling fellow LCK representative T1 in the finals...
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends

Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
League Worlds champions DRX reveal early picks for their Worlds 2022 skins

The greatest comeback story in League of Legends history just unfolded on the Worlds stage. After...
3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023

North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season

100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing

The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
Dallas Fuel wins 2022 Overwatch League Championship

For four years, a running joke in the Overwatch League has been that Grand Finals matches are always a disappointment. Even with competitive teams that want to go the distance, the season always ended in a whimper; the 2021 finals was a stomp from the Shanghai Dragons and two years prior, the San Francisco Shock demolished the Vancouver Titans.
DALLAS, TX
Xerxe has agreed to join Excel Esports, sets up run-back with old LEC teammate

Astralis jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir has reached a verbal agreement with Excel Esports, according to the League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger. Xerxe went to North America at the end of 2020 to join Immortals as their starting jungler, then made his return to Europe before the start of the LEC Summer Split to play for Astralis. The team ended the split with a ninth-place finish and a 7-11 score, failing to make playoffs.
Odoamne, Excel reportedly reach verbal agreement ahead of 2023 LEC season

Rogue top laner Odoamne has reached a verbal agreement with Excel Esports, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Odoamne has spent the last two seasons with Rogue, carrying the team to its first LEC title this summer. At this year’s World Championship, Rogue were the only Western participant to advance past the group stage of the event.
Fnatic to reportedly move on from All-Pro support Hylissang after 5 seasons

Fnatic’s League of Legends team is set to make a drastic change at the support position by promoting substitute Rhuckz to a starting role for the 2023 season, according to a report from Marián Stoica of Blix.gg. Fnatic’s support role has been manned by veteran Hylissang for five...
Sh1ro feels ‘weirdly confident’ at IEM Rio CS:GO Major despite Cloud9’s shaky performances

Current top five CS:GO team in the world Cloud9 have not been enjoying an easy ride at IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage like every analyst and fan was expecting. The Russian powerhouse finds themselves one loss away from being eliminated from the Major after a rough first day in which they lost to Fnatic and Grayhound. They eeked out a win against Imperial on Nov. 1 and had their first comfortable win yesterday against Evil Geniuses.
TSM’s head coach Chawy reflects on a difficult debut season in the LCS

For TSM fans, the 2022 LCS season was more than a little rough. From disappointing performances to multiple massive roster changes, fans spent a large part of the year wondering what was happening to one of the most recognizable organizations in professional League of Legends. TSM’s LCS head coach, Wong...

