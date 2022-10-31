Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
5 Best Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
atozsports.com
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
NBC Sports
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Irvin: Why Christian McCaffrey helps Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Monday to share why he thinks Christian McCaffrey will help Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NBC Sports
Maiocco: 49ers trading Wilson to Dolphins came at the right price
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Jeff Wilson came to the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He left the organization on Tuesday to reunite with a former 49ers coach who knows him well. That’s the thing about Wilson: The more coaches and teammates know him, the more they like...
Kyle Shanahan on NFL trade deadline: 'I'd be surprised if anything goes down'
The 49ers already swung one major trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday indicated that’ll likely be it for the team’s moves in the trade market. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Friday reported that teams were calling about running back Jeff Wilson Jr., but...
Yardbarker
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan dubbed Lynch after aggressive trade history
John Lynch has a reputation to uphold as general manager of the 49ers. After completing a blockbuster trade for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and recouping a fifth-round pick by trading away running back Jeff Wilson Jr. before the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline, Lynch and the 49ers have been busy, which has been par for the course in each of the regime's first six seasons in Santa Clara.
NBC Sports
CMC discreetly warmed up arm before throwing TD pass
Throughout the 49ers' preparation for their Week 8 clash against Los Angeles, newcomer Christian McCaffrey knew coach Kyle Shanahan might try to surprise the Rams by dialing up the halfback-option throw. When game day at SoFi Stadium arrived, McCaffrey didn't want to go into the contest with his arm cold....
Lakers' Matt Ryan goes from DoorDash driver to buzzer-beater hero in much-needed win over Pelicans
The Lakers stole a much-needed win on Wednesday, and it was all thanks to a player whose job was not playing basketball as recently as last year. The game had been all but lost late in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans took a 111-108 lead on a dunk from former Laker Larry Nance Jr. with 7.8 seconds left, then watched Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV clank a would-be game-tying 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left.
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers got away with 'highway robbery' in CMC trade
The 49ers might need to add a ski mask into their game-day ensemble following Christian McCaffrey’s unreal showing against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Because after the newly acquired running back dashed, jumped and even threw his way all over SoFi Stadium in San Francisco’s 31-14 win, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner believes the 49ers pulled off quite the heist in the McCaffrey deal.
Comments / 0