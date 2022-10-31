ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 2

Jason B
2d ago

hey how is these criminals had a gun loaded with 17 rounds in it our state government ban those magazines long oh wait that's right those laws only effect law abiding gun owners

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
AUBURN, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of stealing slain retired officer's gun

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is accused of stealing a handgun from retired Rochester Police Officer William Keith Booker moments after Booker was shot and killed. The fatal shooting happened after a car crash on Jefferson Avenue around 2 a.m. Sept. 25. Police said after Booker was shot, people...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch

Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
MARCY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Loaded gun in middle school, 13-year-old, 14-year-old detained

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were detained Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a loaded gun brought to the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School (AHS), officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to AHS for the report of a...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Afternoon Rochester Shooting

A Rochester man is in the hospital, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 24-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body shortly before 1 o'clock. He was taken to Rochester General by private vehicle and is expected to survive. The location of that...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Minor car crash leads to gun arrest Sunday night

Rochester, N.Y. — A minor car crash lead police to a weapons' arrest. Around 11:30 Sunday night police responded to the parking lot of Norton Village apartments for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they found a minor crash, in which a car had backed into a parked, unoccupied...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police: Students bring loaded gun into school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two students allegedly brought a loaded handgun into a Rochester charter school Wednesday morning. Police say school officials at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue recovered the handgun and called police, who responded around 11:30 a.m. Two students, a 13-year-old boy and...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Teens Detained After Gun Found in Rochester Charter School

Rochester police say a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are being detained after a gun was found at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue late this morning. The two students were found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun at about 11:30...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Suspect in Rochester gang violence in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington, the man police say was the leader of a large-scale marijuana operation, appeared in court Tuesday for what was scheduled to be a detention hearing. Washington’s detention hearing was supposed to take place last month but had been canceled last minute over a conflict of interest with the attorney. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police identify body found in Livingston County

Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating the Looting of a Rochester Food Cupboard

Rochester police are looking for the people who looted the nonprofit Community Food Cupboard of Rochester twice in the last two weeks. Administrator Maribeth Weed tells News10NBC a window was smashed in October and thieves took $2,500 worth of merchandise -- including laundry detergent, diapers, shampoo and some food items.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man headed to prison for murder, attempted murder

A parolee will be spending the next 50 years at least in prison after killing a man in the city – and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Roger Palermo in March 2021 on First Street in Rochester. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Palermo was not the intended target.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy