Read full article on original website
Related
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
Assessing the San Diego Padres' offseason outlook
2022 was a big success for the Padres, as they made the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2006. They then knocked off the 101-win Mets as well as the 111-win Dodgers, slaying “the dragon up the freeway.” The Phillies put a stop to the magic in the NLCS but it was still the best campaign in recent Padres history. They have a strong core together to keep the good times going in 2023, but will also have to address some gaps created when some key pieces hit free agency.
'Clearly unhittable': Wicked fastball, calm demeanor helped Cristian Javier make World Series no-hitter history
With his team in desperate need of a victory in Game 4 of this World Series, Astros starter Cristian Javier bridged that gap in historic fashion.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Oceanside High football coach Dave Rodriguez resigns after eight seasons
Rodriguez led the Pirates to a pair of CIF San Diego Section championships but the program struggled over the past three seasons
Comments / 0