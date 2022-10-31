ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Studs and duds from Colts' 17-16 loss to Commanders

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRIuW_0isY9s0500

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) couldn’t hold on to a late fourth-quarter lead, falling 17-16 to the Washington Commanders (4-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was another porous outing from the offensive side of the ball. They have failed to score more than 20 points in all but one of their games this season. Though we saw some good things from quarterback Sam Ehlinger in his first career start, it still wasn’t enough to provide a spark.

The defense did its job for the majority of the game until the last drive when they allowed the Commanders to drive down the field 89 yards with just over two minutes left in the game to take the lead.

Here are the studs and duds from the Week 8 loss:

STUD: DT Grover Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le4kK_0isY9s0500
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Our player of the game from the loss, Stewart continues to show that he’s an elite one technique in the NFL. Stewart logged seven total tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss and a batted pass. It was another strong outing for the defensive tackle, who made several stops against the run and helped keep the Commanders backfield in check. The three running backs took 17 carries for 45 rushing yards, good for 2.6 yards per carry.

DUD: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiyJK_0isY9s0500
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t a terrible game from Pittman Jr., but it just felt like he could have had a much bigger day. He had a bad drop on the final drive after the Commanders took the lead in the fourth quarter, one that would have been over 30 yards. He caught seven passes, but averaged just 7.6 yards per reception. Pittman Jr. has led the Colts in receiving yards just once over the last five games. We shouldn’t be worried about Pittman Jr.—he’s still an ascending talent. But this was a game the Colts needed him to step up as a WR1.

STUD: DT DeForest Buckner

Buckner has been rounding into his All-Pro form and recorded another sack on the first drive of the game. Buckner was getting pressure at a very consistent rate throughout the majority of the contest while adding two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. He now has 4.0 sacks over his last four games.

DUD: CB Kenny Moore II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vui6h_0isY9s0500
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

While Moore was coming off of a finger injury he suffered in practice Friday, it’s clear that teams understand they can find chunk plays in the passing game on crossers and drags while Moore is in man coverage. His worst play of the game came when Terry McLaurin beat him on a crosser for 42 yards. Moore missed the tackle in pursuit as well. It’s becoming a theme with Moore getting beaten out of the slot in man coverage on those kinds of routes.

STUD: WR Parris Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjZSD_0isY9s0500
Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell may have only had three touches in the game, but he was extremely explosive and provided the Colts offense with a pair of chunk plays. What was nice to see was the fact that they used him in a variety of roles. He took a jet sweep for 28 yards and added a 38-yard reception on a screen pass. He also drew a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty that set up the go-ahead touchdown on the next play late in the fourth quarter. It was his second game in a row leading the wide receiver room in total yards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy