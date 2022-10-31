ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Top-ranked South Carolina cruises past Benedict in Exhibition game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 1/1 South Carolina thrived in the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season with a 123-32 exhibition win over Benedict Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. Eight Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Zia Cooke and Bree Hall. Sophomore Sania Feagin impressed with a double-double, posting 17 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive.
gamecocksonline.com

Having "The Captain" On Deck is a Great Resource for Men's Basketball

Carey Rich last played basketball for South Carolina in 1995, but the former point guard never really left the program. Rich was hired last April as the Special Assistant to Head Coach Lamont Paris. “It feels great to be back home,” Rich said. “It’s always the dream for a lot...
