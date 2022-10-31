Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Trackhouse rides wave from Chastain’s ‘Shot Heard ’Round the World’
Trackhouse Racing is riding the adrenaline rush from Ross Chastain’s improbable ride along the wall at Martinsville Speedway right into Sunday’s championship fight. “How spectacular that was, and just the optics of the commitment that he made is an example of what I’ve been preaching to this company all year long,” team founder Justin Marks said Tuesday. “It’s ‘Let’s think out of the box. Let’s do things differently. Let’s fully commit and full send in whatever it is that we do at this company.’
The WORST seat at the Melbourne Cup: See the humiliating 'drunks chair' used to ferry overindulgent punters to safety
Finding a seat at the Melbourne Cup is a tough task with 80,000 punters cramming into Flemington, but there's one chair you don't want to end up in. St John Ambulance has for years used a Ferno 2045 carry chair to ferry racegoers who've grossly overindulged out of the event.
Jalopnik
Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix Is Going to Cost More Than Monaco
Formula 1's upcoming 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the more hyped events to join the series’ calendar, and now, it looks like prices are going to reflect that hype. According to pre-sale information via the track’s website, you’re going to be paying $500 for General Admission alone — or $2,000 if you want a guaranteed seat. That officially makes this race more expensive than the Monaco Grand Prix — and that’s also not taking into account the massive number of lush packages that are said to be available to VIPs.
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
mailplus.co.uk
Saka back to lift club and country
BUKAYO SAKA has handed Arsenal and England a huge boost, with the forward fit again following his injury scare at the weekend. The 21-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Sunday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, sparking fears he could miss the World Cup. Despite suffering a heavily...
Jake Paul reveals prediction for Anderson Silva PPV buys with earnings of $18m but says he’ll only fight in summer now
JAKE PAUL could generate $18million in pay-per-view sales alone for his fight with Anderson Silva - if his estimations are correct. The YouTuber-turned boxer beat Silva last weekend in Arizona, marking the most legitimate win of his 6-0 career. And he believes the bout will have brought in up to...
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling fires back at T.J. Dillashaw: ‘It’s a testament to his arrogance’ that he thought I would be an ‘easy fight’
Aljamain Sterling put on a dominant performance to finish T.J. Dillashaw in their title fight at UFC 280, but afterwards he had to hear all about his opponent competing with a compromised shoulder. The injury occurred during the first takedown when Sterling planted Dillashaw on the ground and the former...
Comments / 0