Formula 1's upcoming 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the more hyped events to join the series’ calendar, and now, it looks like prices are going to reflect that hype. According to pre-sale information via the track’s website, you’re going to be paying $500 for General Admission alone — or $2,000 if you want a guaranteed seat. That officially makes this race more expensive than the Monaco Grand Prix — and that’s also not taking into account the massive number of lush packages that are said to be available to VIPs.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO