Tv20detroit.com
'Everybody's upset about it.' Cockroaches cancel trick-or-treating on Wyandotte street
WYANDOTTE, MI (WXYZ) — A Wyandotte neighborhood street is going to be closed Monday night because of a cockroach problem that has been ongoing in the area for months. The city engineer sent out a letter that shut down a portion of 20th street to prevent these cockroaches from spreading to more homes.
Tv20detroit.com
Roaches ruin Halloween for some as city bans trick-or-treating on one street
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "At first, I'm shaking my heading thinking this can't be right," Linda Souve said about a letter from the city of Wyandotte alerting her and all of her neighbors that there should be no trick-or-treating on 20th Street from Eureka to Grove on Monday for Halloween.
The Oakland Press
Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County
I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Tv20detroit.com
Bloomfield Township officers promote Men's Health Awareness, ditch razors
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — November is Men's Health Awareness Month, and police officers in Bloomfield Township are spreading the message by growing bushy beards and thick mustaches. “It’s nice not to shave every day to come to work, but it’s definitely a reminder of how old I’m getting...
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Tv20detroit.com
I-75 closing between I-696 & Square Lake as crews shift lanes back to normal
I-75 will be closing in Oakland County once again this weekend so crews can remove a traffic shift that has been in place since early this year. The traffic shift had both directions of traffic on the Southbound I-75 lanes due to the Modernize 75 project between I-696 and 13 Mile Road.
Tv20detroit.com
Boy's death leads to calls for speed bumps, safer streets in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The tragic death of a 12-year-old boy in Dearborn Heights has people in the community rallying for change. Joey Smith was hit on the corner of Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street on Oct. 15 while he was riding his bike home from an Annapolis High School football game.
Cockroaches ruin trick-or-treat night for one Michigan neighborhood
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach. Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman who was fatally struck with a wrench in domestic attack
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16 by her husband, who has been charged with her murder after allegedly beating her with a wrench.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Mike Deising, candidate for Marysville City Council, arrested on felony charges
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department on Halloween issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Lee Deising, a Marysville realtor and candidate in the four-person race for two seats on the Marysville City Council on Nov. 8;. Deising was charged with a felony count of uttering and publishing...
Tv20detroit.com
Police seek person of interest after break-in at Cody High School that led to closure
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police with Detroit Public Schools Community District are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of breaking into Cody High School over the weekend and causing extensive damage that led to a temporary closure of school. The incident happened on Saturday around 6:50...
fox2detroit.com
Eastbound I-696 closed at Greenfield in Oak Park for crash
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash on eastbound I-696 for a major crash that has shutdown the freeway. The crash, located in the eastbound lanes of I-696 and Greenfield, is in Oak Park. According to a note from the Michigan Department of Transportation, all...
Tv20detroit.com
Halloween in the D to host trunk-or-treat, parties at 27 locations across Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 2 dozen locations will treat Detroit families to Halloween celebrations across the city. Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat events will be held at 27 locations as part of the annual Halloween in the D event. The locations include all Detroit police precincts, seven fire houses...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit families skipping out on traditional trick-or-treating to keeps kids safe
(WXYZ) — Tonight, parents and kids will be hitting the streets all dressed up to collect candy. Some parents have opted to doing organized trunk-or-treat events instead of going from house to house. That's because over the last two years, there has been growing concerns about what is being given out to kids.
Tv20detroit.com
Transient teen charged in case of Roseville woman found dead in bed of pickup truck with shoelace around neck
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman was the young man who walked away from a blue pickup truck after a crash in Roseville. The truck belonged to 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz and her body was found in the bed of the truck. The teen, who has been...
Deputies: Woman escaped kidnapper by pulling into gas station
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
Firefighter, 2 civilians hospitalized following a mobile home fire in Auburn Hills
Three people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire at an Oakland County mobile home park. A residence at Oakland Estates was mostly engulfed in flames, but Auburn Hills Fire Department crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally. Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes, members of the Detroit Police Department, city council and the fire and building departments called out the establishment in an afternoon press conference.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit council votes down proposed restaurant grade ordinance
Detroit restaurants will not have to post health grades in their windows after the city council voted down the proposed plan on Tuesday. The council rejected the plan from Councilman Scott Benson with a 6-3 vote Tuesday afternoon in a meeting that saw dozens of residents speak against the ordinance.
fox2detroit.com
Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth
A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
