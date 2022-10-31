Read full article on original website
With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau
BEIJING — (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met "by months-long silence from Chinese officials." The broadcaster's last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Ukraine war: boost or setback for climate efforts?
BERLIN (AP) — Luetzerath may be 1,000 miles from Ukraine, but it is an indirect victim of Russia’s invasion and some fear so is Earth’s climate. The ancient hamlet in western Germany will soon be demolished along with a wind park to expand a nearby coal mine, despite protests from environmentalists who fear millions more tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide will be released into the atmosphere.
Why Polygon Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today
While most altcoins struggle in light of the bearish cryptocurrency market, Polygon MATIC/USD has been outperforming the apex Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and even Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: MATIC is up by 9.50% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.97 at the time of writing,...
