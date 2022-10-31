ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘Alarming’ rise in type 2 diabetes diagnoses in young Britons under 40

Experts have sounded the alarm after new figures suggest there has been an “alarming acceleration” of type 2 diabetes diagnoses among people under 40 years old in the UK.The analysis by Diabetes UK and Tesco showed that cases of type 2 diabetes are currently rising at a faster rate among younger age groups under 40, than in those over 40.The charity’s research also found that people under 40 are generally unaware of many symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes or the health complications it can lead to.Diabetes UK predicted that the number of people in the UK aged between...
The US Sun

The 5 Covid symptoms in fully vaccinated Brits right now revealed

IF you've had Covid before - then you might think you know the key signs to look for. But with many people having been infected by previous strains such as Delta and Alpha, you might have the bug without knowing. The mammoth vaccine rollout has helped protect millions of Brits...
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
The Independent

Hundreds of thousands missing out on Government energy support, data suggests

Hundreds of thousands of households have not redeemed vouchers which will take £400 off their energy bills this winter, leading to concerns that some might miss out on vital Government support.PayPoint said only a little over half (53%) of the 800,000 vouchers it has issued have been redeemed so far.It means that households are so far missing out on around £27 million in support that would be paid by the Government.What support is available if I’m struggling to pay my bills? If you live in England or Wales @CitizensAdvice have lots of advice that can help https://t.co/dVGKYUcD4N pic.twitter.com/VBbB9FlGhg— PayPoint...
BBC

Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'

The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC

Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house

A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC

Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster

Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
BBC

Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush

The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.
BBC

Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway

A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway. Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month. The vehicle was identified on the M69...
BBC

Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival

A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords would be more reluctant to buy "buy-to-let" properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
BBC

Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury

A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC

Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession

A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC

Blackouts would be last resort, says National Grid

Blackouts would be a last resort this winter if energy supplies run low, National Grid has told the BBC. Its boss, John Pettigrew, said its "base case" assumption was the UK would have enough supplies to meet heating and lighting demand this winter. However, he added that short rolling power...

