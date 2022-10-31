Hundreds of thousands of households have not redeemed vouchers which will take £400 off their energy bills this winter, leading to concerns that some might miss out on vital Government support.PayPoint said only a little over half (53%) of the 800,000 vouchers it has issued have been redeemed so far.It means that households are so far missing out on around £27 million in support that would be paid by the Government.What support is available if I’m struggling to pay my bills? If you live in England or Wales @CitizensAdvice have lots of advice that can help https://t.co/dVGKYUcD4N pic.twitter.com/VBbB9FlGhg— PayPoint...

2 DAYS AGO