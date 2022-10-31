Read full article on original website
‘Alarming’ rise in type 2 diabetes diagnoses in young Britons under 40
Experts have sounded the alarm after new figures suggest there has been an “alarming acceleration” of type 2 diabetes diagnoses among people under 40 years old in the UK.The analysis by Diabetes UK and Tesco showed that cases of type 2 diabetes are currently rising at a faster rate among younger age groups under 40, than in those over 40.The charity’s research also found that people under 40 are generally unaware of many symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes or the health complications it can lead to.Diabetes UK predicted that the number of people in the UK aged between...
Urgent warning to anyone who smokes over heightened risk as weather changes
SMOKING significantly increases the chances of developing several deadly illnesses, a new study has revealed. US researcher have discovered those who smoke cigarettes are 48 per cent more likely to develop respiratory illnesses like Covid, than those who don't smoke. Similarly, those who light up are 12 per cent more...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
The 5 Covid symptoms in fully vaccinated Brits right now revealed
IF you've had Covid before - then you might think you know the key signs to look for. But with many people having been infected by previous strains such as Delta and Alpha, you might have the bug without knowing. The mammoth vaccine rollout has helped protect millions of Brits...
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Hundreds of thousands missing out on Government energy support, data suggests
Hundreds of thousands of households have not redeemed vouchers which will take £400 off their energy bills this winter, leading to concerns that some might miss out on vital Government support.PayPoint said only a little over half (53%) of the 800,000 vouchers it has issued have been redeemed so far.It means that households are so far missing out on around £27 million in support that would be paid by the Government.What support is available if I’m struggling to pay my bills? If you live in England or Wales @CitizensAdvice have lots of advice that can help https://t.co/dVGKYUcD4N pic.twitter.com/VBbB9FlGhg— PayPoint...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
BBC
Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush
The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.
BBC
Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway
A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway. Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month. The vehicle was identified on the M69...
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
Government tests energy blackout emergency plans as supply fears grow
The government has “war gamed” emergency plans to cope with energy blackouts lasting up to seven days in the event of a national power outage amid growing fears over security of supply this winter. The Guardian has seen documents, marked “official sensitive”, which warn that in a “reasonable...
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords would be more reluctant to buy "buy-to-let" properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Anxious warnings turn into screams of terror in emergency calls
The first emergency call about trouble at Itaewon came in the early evening of 29 October. "It's so chilling right now," the woman said, as she described a chaotic scene on the narrow streets of the Seoul nightlife district. In total, there were 11 calls made to South Korea's 112...
Bonfire night warning for millions of asthmatics: Charity fears a 'deadly' triple whammy of firework smoke, cold air and seasonal viruses
Millions of asthmatics were today warned bonfire night might be 'deadly' and told to be extra careful when celebrating this weekend. Asthma and Lung UK said the triple whammy of smoke, cold air and seasonal viruses could trigger life-threatening attacks. The charity urged sufferers who are worried about the potential...
BBC
Blackouts would be last resort, says National Grid
Blackouts would be a last resort this winter if energy supplies run low, National Grid has told the BBC. Its boss, John Pettigrew, said its "base case" assumption was the UK would have enough supplies to meet heating and lighting demand this winter. However, he added that short rolling power...
