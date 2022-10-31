ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Would Free Agent DeMarcus Cousins look good in a Hawks uniform?

By Eric Slaughter, Sam Crenshaw Greg Clarkson
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flKTp_0isY8WoQ00

The Atlanta Hawks have started the 2022-23 NBA Regular season winning four out of six games and have taken the early season lead in the NBA Southeast Division.

All-Star PG Trae Young has not disappointed through the first two weeks of the season leading the team in scoring (31.5 ppg) and assists (9.7 apg) while only turning the ball over 2.3 times per game.

The Hawks also have three other starters averaging in double digit scoring with Dejounte Murray, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter all contributing to the Hawks hot start.

However, if there has been one noticeable area of concern for Head Coach Nate McMillian through the first two weeks of the season, it may be the lack of consistent scoring from his bench players.

Would the Hawks consider a trade or free agent signing to help provide some scoring punch to the second unit?

When Terrell Thomas joined Sam & Greg on Sunday morning to talk the Hawks and the NBA landscape, he was pleasantly surprised when Greg asked him to comment on former All-Star and current free agent PF DeMarcus Cousins possible being an option for the Hawks.

“I wasn’t expecting that name, but he could really shake things up for the Hawks,” replied Terrell when responding to Greg’s inquiry about Cousins to the Hawks.

Terrell was very quick to point out to Sam & Greg, “At one point in time he (Cousins) was an All-Star and franchise player.”

The Hawks bench will get a scoring boost when SG Bogdan Bogdanovic returns from injury.

Nevertheless, will the return of Bogdanovic provide enough of a comfort for the Hawks to not explore bringing in another option?

To hear the entire conversation between Sam, Greg, and Terrell download the link above

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers

The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy