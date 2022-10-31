Would Free Agent DeMarcus Cousins look good in a Hawks uniform?

The Atlanta Hawks have started the 2022-23 NBA Regular season winning four out of six games and have taken the early season lead in the NBA Southeast Division.

All-Star PG Trae Young has not disappointed through the first two weeks of the season leading the team in scoring (31.5 ppg) and assists (9.7 apg) while only turning the ball over 2.3 times per game.

The Hawks also have three other starters averaging in double digit scoring with Dejounte Murray, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter all contributing to the Hawks hot start.

However, if there has been one noticeable area of concern for Head Coach Nate McMillian through the first two weeks of the season, it may be the lack of consistent scoring from his bench players.

Would the Hawks consider a trade or free agent signing to help provide some scoring punch to the second unit?

When Terrell Thomas joined Sam & Greg on Sunday morning to talk the Hawks and the NBA landscape, he was pleasantly surprised when Greg asked him to comment on former All-Star and current free agent PF DeMarcus Cousins possible being an option for the Hawks.

“I wasn’t expecting that name, but he could really shake things up for the Hawks,” replied Terrell when responding to Greg’s inquiry about Cousins to the Hawks.

Terrell was very quick to point out to Sam & Greg, “At one point in time he (Cousins) was an All-Star and franchise player.”

The Hawks bench will get a scoring boost when SG Bogdan Bogdanovic returns from injury.

Nevertheless, will the return of Bogdanovic provide enough of a comfort for the Hawks to not explore bringing in another option?

To hear the entire conversation between Sam, Greg, and Terrell download the link above