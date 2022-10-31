ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How Ohio’s Supreme Court justice races are different this year

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rewDU_0isY6Rtj00

(WKBN) — This year’s ballot for judge races will look different than years past. The Nov. 8 ballots will designate a political party for judge races.

First News spoke with all the candidates for Ohio’s Supreme Court justice races and asked every one of them how they feel about making non-primary races partisan.

Election Day 2022: What you need to know for voting in Ohio, Pennsylvania

For the Supreme Court Chief Justice race, Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy faces Democrat Justice Jennifer Brunner.

“I really do not want judges to politicized more than they already are within the political realm or in the realm of the media. I don’t make a decision based on who endorses me as a party affiliation,” Justice Kennedy said.

“I think most people really when they see partisan affiliation on the ballot, for some people it will be helpful — but for a lot of people, we all know that politics does not belong in the courts. I would prefer no party affiliation,” Justice Brunner said.

For one justice race, incumbent Republican Justice Patrick Fischer faces Democrat 10th Ohio District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison.

“I thought it was kind of weird to have a partisan primary and then a generalized, non-partisan general election. It was like you were hiding information from people,” Justice Fischer said.

“Some people won’t vote for judges when they don’t see party affiliation so it could be helpful in increasing the number of votes cast from that perspective, but I just really think that the judiciary needs to maintain its non-biased, independent discretion,” Judge Jamison said.

For the last justice race, incumbent Republican Justice Patrick DeWine faces Democrat First Ohio District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas.

“It will be on — actually by our names, on the ballot just like every other race. I think that’s a good thing. I think if you’re going to have judges who are elected in partisan primaries, you ought to be honest with the voters about it,” Justice DeWine said.

“If it were up to me, judges would run with no political endorsement and then, of course, no political affiliation, because judges are not here to serve any politics. They’re here to serve people,” said Judge Zayas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Supreme Court leaves TSA mask requirement ruling in place

The Supreme Court on Monday let stand a ruling that allows the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to require mask-wearing on planes, trains and other forms of transport.   California lawyer Jonathan Corbett had argued that the TSA did not have the authority to mandate masks on airlines and surface transportation, like buses and trains, when it […]
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sotomayor lauds Supreme Court neighbor Clarence Thomas: He 'cares about people'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sang praises about the longest-serving justice on the high court, Clarence Thomas , on Thursday, saying he "cares about people" while contending they clash on jurisprudence. Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal members and an appointee of former President Barack Obama , said at...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Samuel Alito says Roe v Wade leak made Supreme Court justices ‘targets for assassination’

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has said that the unprecedented leak of theRoe v Wade draft opinion made the majority justices “targets for assassination”.Justice Alito, who authored the draft and final version of the landmark ruling that wiped out 50 years of abortion rights for women across America, blasted the breach as he took to the stage at an event in Washington DC organised by right-wing thinktank the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Another religious liberty case comes before the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear another case about what states can force people to do when it comes to their faith and their business. The issues at stake are nearly identical to Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case narrowly ruled in favor of cake baker, Jack Phillips, in 2018.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

53K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy