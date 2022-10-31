Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City wins $150,000
SIOUX CITY -- A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person who bought the ticket at Floyd Food & Fuel, 3241 Floyd Blvd., added the Power Play option, tripling the winnings. The total Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing was $825 million.
Sioux City lottery ticket narrowly misses $1 billion jackpot
A ticket purchased in Sioux City missed winning a record-breaking Powerball by just one number.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy was wearing […]
siouxlandnews.com
Bring V Home: Educators work to bring boy who captured their hearts back home to Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Efforts have been launched to bring a beloved 9-year-old boy back to Sioux City after he abruptly disappeared earlier this year. Several staff members of V's former school are raising funds to bring him back to Sioux City. A little boy from Africa captured the...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City transit adds new route and extended hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Transit System will be adding a new route and extending fixed route and paratransit service. Effective Monday, November 14, 2022, the following changes will be:. Add a new route called Airport (#11) which will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial...
siouxlandnews.com
Former Iowa GOP chair, Sioux City businessman, Ray Hoffmann passes away
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland man who was once chairman of the Iowa Republican Party has passed away. Rienhold "Ray" Hoffmann of Correctionville was also a well-known Sioux City businessman, perhaps best known as the owner of Luciano's Restaurant and the Bada Bing Martini and Wine Bar on Historic Fourth Street.
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City Community Schools release final four candidates for Superintendent
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Community School District Board of Education has released its selection of four finalists to be interviewed for the position of SSC Superintendent. Jason Alexander is currently serving as the Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools. Derek Ippensen is currently the Norfolk...
siouxlandnews.com
CL-GLR takes down West Lyon for the second time in 2022 to advance to the state semifinals
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George Little Rock defeated West Lyon 42-7 in the IHSAA Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Lions remain undefeated and will advance to the semifinal round next week at the UNI-Dome.
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point-Jefferson dominates Hot Springs to earn a spot in the state title game
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Hot Springs 47-14 in the SDHSAA Class 11B state semifinals. The Huskies advance to the state championship game next Friday where they will face Winner at the DakotaDome at 2:30 p.m.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux Center falls short in Class 3A state title game
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Sioux Center Warriors, after a five-year hiatus from the state tournament, made their presence known right away in their return. The Warriors swept their way through the first round of play against West Liberty and rode a 24-set win streak into their semi-final matchup with top-ranked Des Moines Christian.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Crowd forms ahead of Sioux City Trump rally, some traveling long distances
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in Sioux City Thursday night with the rally to serve as a final push for the midterm elections. Hundreds of people came to the Sioux Gateway Airport to hear Trump speak. Kevin Mattern drove more than 100 miles from Dell Rapids, S.D., to Sioux City for the rally. He said the long drive in the morning was a small price to pay for this opportunity.
Sioux City Warming Shelter in need of donations to hit their goal
Those wanting to donate to the warming shelter can do so by walking into the shelter during daytime hours.
ourquadcities.com
Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire
RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
Sioux City’s ‘really’ haunted locations
Siouxlanders may be able to visit staged haunts during the Halloween season, but there are some places in Sioux City that are rumored to be really haunted. Some have even been investigated by a paranormal team.
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury Central outlasts H-M-S in a postseason thriller
MOVILLE, Iowa — Woodbury Central defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 27-24 in the IHSAA Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Wildcats will once again appear at the UNI-Dome next week for the semifinal round.
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
