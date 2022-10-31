ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Journal

Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City wins $150,000

SIOUX CITY -- A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person who bought the ticket at Floyd Food & Fuel, 3241 Floyd Blvd., added the Power Play option, tripling the winnings. The total Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing was $825 million.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy was wearing […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City transit adds new route and extended hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Transit System will be adding a new route and extending fixed route and paratransit service. Effective Monday, November 14, 2022, the following changes will be:. Add a new route called Airport (#11) which will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Former Iowa GOP chair, Sioux City businessman, Ray Hoffmann passes away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland man who was once chairman of the Iowa Republican Party has passed away. Rienhold "Ray" Hoffmann of Correctionville was also a well-known Sioux City businessman, perhaps best known as the owner of Luciano's Restaurant and the Bada Bing Martini and Wine Bar on Historic Fourth Street.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux Center falls short in Class 3A state title game

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Sioux Center Warriors, after a five-year hiatus from the state tournament, made their presence known right away in their return. The Warriors swept their way through the first round of play against West Liberty and rode a 24-set win streak into their semi-final matchup with top-ranked Des Moines Christian.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Crowd forms ahead of Sioux City Trump rally, some traveling long distances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in Sioux City Thursday night with the rally to serve as a final push for the midterm elections. Hundreds of people came to the Sioux Gateway Airport to hear Trump speak. Kevin Mattern drove more than 100 miles from Dell Rapids, S.D., to Sioux City for the rally. He said the long drive in the morning was a small price to pay for this opportunity.
SIOUX CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Small Iowa town evacuated due to massive field fire

RICKETTS, Iowa — A fire Wednesday afternoon resulted in a small western Iowa town being evacuated. Around 11:30 AM, a pickup was pulling a load of bales, when it caught fire. “We paged out two fire departments, Charter Oak and Ricketts, and by the time they got there the...
RICKETTS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse

SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

