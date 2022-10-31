ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety

By Ryan Henry
 3 days ago

McCOOK, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An Edinburg man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook.

David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, traveling eastbound on FM 490, east of FM 681 in McCook, DPS officials said, explaining that he crashed at a curve in the roadway at about 4:52 p.m. Sunday.

McCook is a community in Hidalgo County, about 30 miles northwest of McAllen.

“[Franco] failed to negotiate the speed approaching a curve and veered off the roadway, where [the motorcycle] struck a fence,” DPS officials stated in a news release.

Motorcycle riders should “approach turns and curves with caution,” DPS said Sunday.

“Riders often try to take curves or turn too fast,” officials said. “When they can not hold the turn, they end up crossing into another lane of traffic or going off the road. Or, they overreact and brake too hard, causing a skid and loss of control.”

DPS officials urged motorcycle riders to ride within their abilities and offered four steps for better control in navigating turns and curves:

  • SLOW — Reduce speed before the turn by closing the throttle and, if necessary, applying both brakes.
  • LOOK — Look through the turn to where you want to go. Turn just your head, not your shoulders, and keep your eyes level with the horizon.
  • PRESS — To turn, the motorcycle must lean. To lean the motor- cycle, press on the handgrip in the direction of the turn. Press left handgrip — lean left — go left. Press right handgrip — lean right — go right. The higher the speed in a turn, the greater the lean angle.
  • ROLL — Roll on the throttle to maintain or slightly increase speed. This helps stabilize the motorcycle.

Sunday’s fatal crash remains under investigation.

