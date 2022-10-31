Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
Joshing: Bills QB Josh Allen Laughs In Face of Packers 'Big Hit'
It has happened before and it will happen again and it happened on "Sunday Night Football,'' with an opposing defense seeming to feel that a big hit against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might shake him up. That - again - is not how this guy works. In the Bills'...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
atozsports.com
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
3 Packers trades and moves that could save Green Bay’s season
After a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers sport a 3-5 record and their playoff hopes are dwindling. It’s time for them to make a big move to save their season. Things are looking simply horrible for the Packers right now. Although they entered the...
Vikings acquire key player in rare trade with division rival
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr is expected to miss an extended period after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, but the team has found a great replacement for him. The Vikings have acquired tight end TJ Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions,...
Look: Patrick Mahomes’ family Halloween costume is out of this world
Patrick Mahomes’ family Halloween costume might just be the cutest thing ever. It’s impossible for Patrick Mahomes to be bad at anything, including his family Halloween costume. “The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster,” Brittany Mahomes tweeted along with several images of the growing families matching costumes....
Bills steamroll Packers to speed up Aaron Rodgers’ downward spiral: Best memes and tweets
The Bills gave Twitter the opportunity to revel in Aaron Rodger’s misfortune before the Packers gave their fans some hope to cling to in a loss. This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup looked potentially lopsided with the juggernaut Bills taking on the spiraling Packers. And it mostly played...
Surprise Jerry Jeudy trade partner emerging for Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly being eyed by the New York Giants in a trade for the right price. The New York Giants are reportedly aiming large by hoping to trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for ‘the right price,’ according to Dov Kleiman. Jeudy was a first-round pick for Denver in 2020 and is certainly living up to his expectations. The Giants need the help as they’ve struggled to throw this season, but Jeudy probably won’t be easy to acquire.
Watch: Highlights from Packers’ Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers lost at the Buffalo Bills 27-17 on Sunday night. Watch highlights from the game and see what coach Matt LaFleur had to say about discipline.
Melvin Gordon or Latavius Murray or Chase Edmonds: Who Will Lead Broncos' Backfield?
The Denver Broncos haven’t had the best offensive season. Their hundred-million dollar quarterback is stinking up the place, their lead back tore his ACL and the head coach has looked in over his head all season. After all of that, Denver still doesn’t know who its top running back...
Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances
The Nashville native has been a healthy scratch for the last three contests. Veteran tight end Antony Auclair is added to the active roster.
Remarkable Eagles stat plays major role in undefeated start
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, and this remarkable stat has played a big role in their success. The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 for only the second time in franchise history. The team’s last 7-0 start came in 2004 and, led by Donovan McNabb and...
Tyreek Hill could become first NFL receiver to 2K yards in historic season with Dolphins
The Dolphins trading for Tyreek Hill has been more than worth it as the wide receiver is on pace to make NFL history halfway through the season. Say what you want. The NFL has added an extra game to the season. Teams throw the ball more today than at any point in the league’s history. Defenses aren’t as strong as they’ve been in past seasons. Whatever the excuse, a wide receiver reaching 2,000 yards would still be incredible.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0