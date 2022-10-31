ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like

With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
FanSided

Surprise Jerry Jeudy trade partner emerging for Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly being eyed by the New York Giants in a trade for the right price. The New York Giants are reportedly aiming large by hoping to trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for ‘the right price,’ according to Dov Kleiman. Jeudy was a first-round pick for Denver in 2020 and is certainly living up to his expectations. The Giants need the help as they’ve struggled to throw this season, but Jeudy probably won’t be easy to acquire.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Tyreek Hill could become first NFL receiver to 2K yards in historic season with Dolphins

The Dolphins trading for Tyreek Hill has been more than worth it as the wide receiver is on pace to make NFL history halfway through the season. Say what you want. The NFL has added an extra game to the season. Teams throw the ball more today than at any point in the league’s history. Defenses aren’t as strong as they’ve been in past seasons. Whatever the excuse, a wide receiver reaching 2,000 yards would still be incredible.
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy