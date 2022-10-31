Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg featured in Ohio Magazine as a ‘Best Hometown’
PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg is featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Ohio Magazine as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns. The magazine is on newsstands now and recognizes Perrysburg among five great places to live, work, and visit. Perrysburg joins Athens, Bellfontaine, Kent, and Versailles as this year’s honorees. The magazine’s editors chose Perrysburg for its charming downtown, great schools and appreciation for local history, according to a news release from the city.
13abc.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
fcnews.org
Grandstand Diner proceeds distributed to FISH, school food pantry
North Clinton Church, partnering with Fulton County, sharing with those in the community through The Grandstand Diner at the Fulton County Fair. Proceeds of $11,091 were distributed by Lena Kutzli (Grandstand Diner Co-Chair) to Archbold and Wauseon FISH and Wauseon School Food Pantry.
mlivingnews.com
Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented
When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
University of Findlay food drive helps CHOPIN Hall food pantry
FINDLAY, Ohio — With rising food prices, more and more people need help getting dinner on the table. In its 17th year, The University of Findlay's Helping Hands Food Drive has become a staple fall event on campus. Last year, students helped collect and sort more than 214,000 pounds...
Swanton boy to hold annual 'Toys for Tiny Heroes' donation event
NORTHWEST, Ohio — A 9-year-old Swanton boy is setting a good example by collecting toys for hospitalized kids. The 4th annual Toys for Tiny Heroes toy drive, put together by Caden Laney and his mother, Tanya, launches this week. You might remember Caden as March's Leader in Action!. In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spooky Museum opens in Monroe
As Halloween 2022 comes to an end, a new horror era begins in Monroe. “It’s a 2 story horror attraction, I’m proud to announce this is Michigan’s first year-round multi-horror attraction,” Nate Thompson, Owner of the Michigan Museum of Horror told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Ypsilanti names affordable housing development after 1st Black woman on City Council
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey fought tooth and nail against a massive federal program that brought bulldozers decades ago to flatten homes on Ypsilanti’s southside, displacing more than a hundred people, the vast majority Black. Now, her name will grace new houses set to rise from the ground on...
sent-trib.com
Monthly food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Dept. on Aging Seeking Volunteers to Deliver Meals to Adults in Need
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee Department on Aging is seeking local people willing to volunteer as drivers to deliver meals to older adults in need. Volunteers are needed in Adrian and Tecumseh each Monday thru Friday, with meals going out at approximately 10:45 am and averaging 90 minutes in delivery time.
13abc.com
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
13abc.com
Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy. Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
maharaniweddings.com
Toledo, OH Indian Wedding by Sky Films
Hello loves! Another great love story is about to unfold! Take a peek at the many images captured by Sky Films and Productions that will transport you to the best moments of Smriti and Namun's Indian Wedding. Today's lovebirds said I Do in style at the elegant Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel. At this unique location along the Maumee River, expert Marigold Wedding Planners ensured every detail was perfect. This fantastic team also created all floral and decor, making this a truly one-of-a-kind celebration. A big shout-out to this expert crew! I especially love the floral mandap. It really added a Wow factor to the wedding ceremony backdrop. Sky Films and Productions joined groom Namun during one of the most exciting parts of pre-wedding traditions, the Baraat procession, making enthusiastic baratees dance around this charming Raja and have the time of their lives! Smriti brought so much elegance to the table, looking magnificent in a classic red bridal lehenga and stunning jewelry. Bridal makeup artist Ekta Kansara gave her goddess-like makeup to complete the look. That's what being in absolute awe is all about! After the completion of the marriage ceremony, Sky Films and Productions delivered much more than great music at the reception. They created a memorable event, providing the best photo booth equipment and professional quality event lighting. We wish a lifetime of love and happiness to these newlyweds! Check the complete gallery for more inspiring images.
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
fcnews.org
Swanton Halloween is a ‘Thriller’
Swanton had a fun-filled weekend of Halloween fun, including the Halloween Hoopla on Saturday afternoon. Above, dancers from Julie’s Dance Studio perform on Main Street to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Regular trick-or-treating followed the Hoopla on Saturday and Trick or Treehouse and other events were held Saturday and Sunday at the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings Metropark.
BGSU to host 'Be the Match' registration drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There are more than 39 million donors registered on the 'Be the Match' transplant list. Bowling Green State University is looking to add to those numbers. On Monday, the university is hosting a registration drive where you could potentially be a life-saving marrow or blood...
bgfalconmedia.com
Discussing Concealed Carry in a Public and Private Space
Bowling Green State University Chief of Police Michael Campbell spoke to students and faculty on Friday, Oct. 21 about the importance of gun safety, the university’s gun policy and the open carry and conceal carry law in Ohio. In order to open carry within Ohio, it must be a...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0