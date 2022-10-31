Hello loves! Another great love story is about to unfold! Take a peek at the many images captured by Sky Films and Productions that will transport you to the best moments of Smriti and Namun's Indian Wedding. Today's lovebirds said I Do in style at the elegant Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel. At this unique location along the Maumee River, expert Marigold Wedding Planners ensured every detail was perfect. This fantastic team also created all floral and decor, making this a truly one-of-a-kind celebration. A big shout-out to this expert crew! I especially love the floral mandap. It really added a Wow factor to the wedding ceremony backdrop. Sky Films and Productions joined groom Namun during one of the most exciting parts of pre-wedding traditions, the Baraat procession, making enthusiastic baratees dance around this charming Raja and have the time of their lives! Smriti brought so much elegance to the table, looking magnificent in a classic red bridal lehenga and stunning jewelry. Bridal makeup artist Ekta Kansara gave her goddess-like makeup to complete the look. That's what being in absolute awe is all about! After the completion of the marriage ceremony, Sky Films and Productions delivered much more than great music at the reception. They created a memorable event, providing the best photo booth equipment and professional quality event lighting. We wish a lifetime of love and happiness to these newlyweds! Check the complete gallery for more inspiring images.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO