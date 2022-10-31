ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old charged with aggravated assault after pointing gun at driver, deputies say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0isY3nBm00 A teen has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deputies say that he pointed a gun at another driver in north Harris County, according to deputies.

On Friday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office responded to the 100 block of North Sam Houston Parkway West regarding a road rage incident.

Upon arrival, deputies said a driver reported a vehicle cut in front of him and pointed a gun while traveling westbound on the parkway.

Constable deputies gathered a vehicle description, quickly located the suspected vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop.

It was revealed that the driver was an unlicensed 16-year-old boy. Deputies said that the teen was found in possession of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and an extended magazine.

The unidentified teen was booked inside the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Constable Mike Herman.

