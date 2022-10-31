16-year-old charged with aggravated assault after pointing gun at driver, deputies say
A teen has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deputies say that he pointed a gun at another driver in north Harris County, according to deputies. The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 Livestream. On Friday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office responded to the 100 block of North Sam Houston Parkway West regarding a road rage incident. Upon arrival, deputies said a driver reported a vehicle cut in front of him and pointed a gun while traveling westbound on the parkway. Constable deputies gathered a vehicle description, quickly located the suspected vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop. It was revealed that the driver was an unlicensed 16-year-old boy. Deputies said that the teen was found in possession of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and an extended magazine. The unidentified teen was booked inside the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Constable Mike Herman.
