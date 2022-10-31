Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was shifted to a sixth man role for L.A. in a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, but didn't fully realize his awesome potential as an energy-changing reserve cog until the following contest, a much-needed 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday.
Centre Daily
Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak
After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De’Aaron Fox?
Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out.
Centre Daily
James Harden Embraced Challenge of 76ers’ Slow Start
The Philadelphia 76ers were viewed as one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams to start the 2022-2023 NBA season. Dubbed as championship-favorites by many after a strong offseason, the Sixers came out of the gate looking underwhelming. A loss against the NBA runner-ups, the Boston Celtics, kickstarted a three-game...
Centre Daily
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
Centre Daily
Ben Simmons Trade Rumor: Could Mavs Be West Team Nets Contacted?
The Brooklyn Nets haven't gotten off to an ideal start to the 2022-23 regular season, to say the least. On top of playing below-average basketball paired with Kyrie Irving's recent promotion of an antisemitic film, Nets coach Steve Nash was fired — or mutually parted ways — on Tuesday morning prior to Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, bringing their record to 2-6 on the season.
Centre Daily
Now Is Time To Buy Low On Malcom Brogdon’s 6th Man Of Year Betting Odds
Malcolm Brogdon may go down as the steal of the offseason. The Boston Celtics traded a combination of fringe rotation players and bench dwellers for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year and Brogdon has shined in his new role. Boston is one of a few teams have been billed as...
Centre Daily
Report: Ben Simmons’s Name Included in Nets Trade Talks
The Nets are just eight games into the 2022–23 NBA season, but by any metric, the first 10% of the year has been an abject failure. Coach Steve Nash was fired after a 2–5 start to the year, and Brooklyn followed the surprising news by coughing up a game late to the Bulls, falling 108–99 after being outscored 31–19 in the fourth quarter.
Centre Daily
Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA world was absolutely shocked when the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash after the team defeated the Indiana Pacers. Many believe he didn't really have a fair shot in such a tumultuous situation like the Nets, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Centre Daily
One-on-one with former Indiana Pacers forward and current Fort Wayne Mad Ants wing Justin Anderson
2015 first-round draft pick Justin Anderson's long, winding career has taken him to the G League three different times. This year, the forward who mainly played for the Indiana Pacers last season, is back for his fourth go around. He will play with the Pacers affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Centre Daily
Gordon Hayward leaves Bulls game with injury
Gordon Hayward struggled in the first half of Wednesday night's game against the bulls shooting just 3-11 from the field. There was no obvious sign of an injury for Gordon Hayward, but at half time it was confirmed he would not return to the team. The extent of Hayward's shoulder...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers concluded their four-game road trip on Monday night. After taking on a loss against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, the Sixers re-grouped and figured out what they needed to do to find success in the rematch. Sure enough, the 76ers got their payback against the Raptors last...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Centre Daily
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Second Overtime Loss vs. Cavaliers: Boston’s Still Struggling to Maintain Focus, Consistency Defensively
Round two between the Celtics and Cavaliers was another slugfest, with each side exchanging decisive victories from one quarter to the next. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston delivered one of its best quarters of the season in the second frame, locking in defensively and outscoring Cleveland...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Lamar Odom Recovered The Championship Rings He Sold Off During Hard Times
It was a tough time for former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom when he was going in and out of the hospital and was in one of the most depressive states with fans catching a glimpse of it all. Among other things, Odom had to sell his championship rings, but recently it was recovered.
Nets, NBA facing public relations problems on two fronts
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets are embroiled in layers of off-court controversy.Star player Kyrie Irving is in hot water after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film and the team is in the process of courting a Boston Celtics coach currently suspended for sexual misconduct allegations.CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with sports insiders and season ticket holders to find out what they think should happen next.It's a slap in the face for Jon Bell, a Nets season ticket holder whose law firm is a corporate sponsor of the team. Bell is also Jewish."How does this make you feel about continuing...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Centre Daily
This Day In Cleveland Baseball History: Rajai Davis 2016 World Series Game Seven Home Run
When you hear "2016 World Series," what's the first thing you think of?. Perhaps it's Rajai Davis who hit the game-tying home run off Aroldis Chapman six years ago today (November 2, 2022). Even though the Indians didn't end up winning the game, or the Series, this memory still holds...
Comments / 0