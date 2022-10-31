Read full article on original website
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.
kclu.org
One person dead, second facing murder charge following traffic collision on South Coast
One man is dead, and a second was arrested following a traffic collision in Ventura County. It happened at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, and Terrace Avenue, in Oxnard. Police say Elijah Franco was westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators say an eastbound car then tried to turn onto Terrace Avenue, causing the collision with the oncoming motorcycle.
signalscv.com
Non-injury rollover blocks southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road
A traffic collision blocked the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At approximately 1:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a black sedan or black Ford Mustang facing sideways on the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp, according to CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.
Motorcyclist Killed in 605 Freeway Traffic Collision
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist lost their life in a traffic collision on the 605 Freeway late Sunday evening, Oct. 30. California Highway Patrol… Read more "Motorcyclist Killed in 605 Freeway Traffic Collision"
foxla.com
Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient. Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition. She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of...
L.A. Weekly
Robert Woo Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on 10 Freeway [El Monte, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Cogswell Road. Around 4:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Cogswell. The events leading up to the crash still remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening...
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a young man who was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Seth Laning, 18, of Cypress, died at the...
Antelope Valley Press
Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
KTLA.com
7 people injured in Irvine after 2-car collision
Seven people were injured Sunday evening in a two-car crash at the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Boulevard in Irvine. Crews had to use a hydraulic rescue tool on one of the vehicles for extrication, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted. At least five of the patients were transported to...
2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
San Bernardino, CA: Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, on the 210 Freeway in the city of San Bernardino. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a three car traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway just before Waterman Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.
3 teens shot, 1 fatally, following early morning fight in Palmdale parking lot
A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were wounded when a gunmen opened fire following a fight in a Palmdale parking lot early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 39700 block of 30th Street West. Deputies arrived at Marie Kerr Park and found the 19-year-old unresponsive victim down in the […]
Man dies in Chatsworth crash
A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth.The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck.Police believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to broadcast reports.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA: A water main broke flooding a few streets in the neighborhood of East Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2. The Los Angeles… Read more "Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles"
proclaimerscv.com
A Mother was Arrested, when her 6-Year-Old was Roaming Around Newhall. Why she is in Custody in Sheriff Station?
A mother and a woman were arrested in Newhall when police found that her 6-year-old girl is roaming and wandering around Newhall. Her mother was arrested on a Monday evening. At the Santa Clarita valley sheriff station, a deputy makes a call and informed about a missing or a found person. The spokeswoman makes the phone call in the night at around 2 P.M.
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Glendora Drive at around 10:40 a.m.
4 people sickened, including 1 in grave condition, after apparent carbon dioxide leak at LAX
Four people became suddenly ill after a reported carbon dioxide leak at an LAX terminal on Monday morning, authorities said.
