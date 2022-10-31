ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kclu.org

One person dead, second facing murder charge following traffic collision on South Coast

One man is dead, and a second was arrested following a traffic collision in Ventura County. It happened at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, and Terrace Avenue, in Oxnard. Police say Elijah Franco was westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators say an eastbound car then tried to turn onto Terrace Avenue, causing the collision with the oncoming motorcycle.
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Non-injury rollover blocks southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road

A traffic collision blocked the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At approximately 1:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a black sedan or black Ford Mustang facing sideways on the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp, according to CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Montebello officials seek help identifying hospital patient

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello said someone came forward to help identify a patient. Hospital officials were unable to provide a picture of the patient’s face due to her condition. She was admitted to the hospital after she was found in the 6600 block of...
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a young man who was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Seth Laning, 18, of Cypress, died at the...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA.com

7 people injured in Irvine after 2-car collision

Seven people were injured Sunday evening in a two-car crash at the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Boulevard in Irvine. Crews had to use a hydraulic rescue tool on one of the vehicles for extrication, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted. At least five of the patients were transported to...
IRVINE, CA
Key News Network

2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway

San Bernardino, CA: Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, on the 210 Freeway in the city of San Bernardino. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a three car traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway just before Waterman Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Man dies in Chatsworth crash

 A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth.The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck.Police believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to broadcast reports.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
proclaimerscv.com

A Mother was Arrested, when her 6-Year-Old was Roaming Around Newhall. Why she is in Custody in Sheriff Station?

A mother and a woman were arrested in Newhall when police found that her 6-year-old girl is roaming and wandering around Newhall. Her mother was arrested on a Monday evening. At the Santa Clarita valley sheriff station, a deputy makes a call and informed about a missing or a found person. The spokeswoman makes the phone call in the night at around 2 P.M.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody

A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

