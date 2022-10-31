ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Michigan at Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 8-0 after a dominating home win over the Michigan State Spartans this past weekend to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. As Michigan moves forward and looks ahead to Rutgers, let’s take a look at three matchups to watch before the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights take the field this Saturday under the lights (7:30 p.m., BTN).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season

College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
wcsx.com

ESPN Personality Calls MSU Response to Tunnel Incident ‘Garbage’

I’m usually a proud Michigan State Spartan, but this tunnel incident is certainly disturbing. The video of 10 Michigan State football players beating up on a Michigan player in the tunnel following last Saturday’s big game has gone viral, and the world is pretty shocked. Thank goodness basketball season is starting. Let’s hope Tom Izzo doesn’t have any incidents like this during the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan ends season as Big Ten bottom feeders

The Michigan men’s soccer team has been repeatedly acquainted with the age-old adage of Murphy’s Law this season. That was evident on Sunday afternoon — when the Wolverines’ 3-2 loss to Penn State and Northwestern’s first conference win of the season, fueled by an 85th minute penalty kick, combined to keep Michigan out of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Schiano talks Michigan game week

Rutgers is 4-4 with four games left on the season as a Saturday night home showdown with No.4 Michigan awaits. The Scarlet Knights took Michigan down to the wire last season, losing by only a touchdown in Ann Arbor. This time around, Rutgers will play host to the Wolverines and with five more days to prepare, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium today for his weekly press conference. Here is a look at what Schiano had to say with his team on the brink of another tough Big Ten game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State suspends additional players for assault at the Big House

This past Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines got some revenge by dominating Michigan State at the Big House by a score of 29-7. But what went down after the conclusion of the game is what everybody has been talking about ever since. Following the game, a group of MSU players assaulted two different Wolverine players as they were walking through the tunnel to their locker room. On Sunday, Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker announced that four players had been suspended for their actions and just moments ago, four more players were suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
Daily Targum

Cam Spencer: Rutgers men's basketball lone transfer primed to make impact

Senior guard Cam Spencer seems to be right at home with the Rutgers men’s basketball program and the culture that head coach Steve Pikiell has created. During the offseason, there was a lot of buzz about the Loyola Maryland transfer's competitiveness, intensity and work ethic. Pikiell himself has gushed about the work Cam Spencer was putting in.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Tigers adding more muscle with Colt Keith's 245 pounds

When he ripped a pitch 459 feet Saturday for an artillery-grade home run in an Arizona Fall League game between the Salt River Rafters and Peoria Javelinas, it was tempting to think Colt Keith was probably on to something. As in strength, sourced in more muscle mass, which can happen...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

These were the top performers at the 2022 MHSAA cross country regionals

Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association cross country regionals last weekend. Northville and Milford won team championships, while several other programs placed in the top three at their respective regionals to qualify for Saturday's state finals as a team. Plus, we had several individual regional champions, runner-ups and all-region finishers.
MICHIGAN STATE

