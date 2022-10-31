Jenna Bush Hager just issued a public apology for her Halloween performance this year ... but it's not for the reason you think. During a Viva Las Vegas-themed Halloween episode of the Today show, Jenna channeled her inner diva by dressing up as pop star Céline Dion. Wearing a silver beaded gown and a blonde wig, she took over Rockefeller Plaza to perform a cover of the singer's 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." While she tried to give it her all in full costume, she later felt the need to apologize for her vocal skills not being quite on par to the Grammy winner.

