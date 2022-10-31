ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

WNYT

AP PHOTOS: Wonder, worry collide at Utah’s famed salt flats

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bonneville Salt Flats sit just off of a highway in a state nowhere near the ocean, but in parts they glimmer as white as a Caribbean beach. Truck drivers, selfie-stick wielding tourists and gamblers driving to the casinos of West Wendover, Nevada, are known to stop here to photograph the stark white landscape, along with canals of flowing water. The water’s color appears turquoise because it’s been dyed by a mining company that channels brine to ponds where it evaporates and leaves behind valuable minerals.
UTAH STATE
WNYT

New poll shows Zeldin leading governor race

A new poll shows that Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has a lead over Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul. The poll, put together by the Trafalgar Group, asked: “If the election for governor were held today, for whom would you vote?”. Zeldin received 48.4%, while Hochul received 47.6%.
WNYT

Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft

Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNYT

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The call went out from leaders in the medical marijuana industry: Money was needed for a Missouri ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. Their colleagues responded. Marijuana farms, manufacturers and retailers provided millions of dollars that footed a petition drive to put...
MISSOURI STATE
WNYT

Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT

A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
TENNESSEE STATE
WNYT

Democrat tells Georgians that GOP’s Raffensperger is no hero

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Democrat running to be Georgia’s top elections official says a closer look at incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger’s record will reveal he’s no hero for refusing to do the bidding of former President Donald Trump. “There seems to be this idea that...
GEORGIA STATE
WNYT

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
KANSAS STATE
WNYT

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
IDAHO STATE
WNYT

Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is using a visit to Florida before next week’s midterm elections to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip...
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

Police: Gun thief suspect shoved 12-gauge shotgun down his pants

One of the men accused of breaking in to a Kingsbury gun shop is now also facing federal charges. Investigators say he was also caught on video shoving a 12-gauge shotgun down his pants. Jonathon Combs is accused of stealing a shotgun from Calamity Jane’s the week before police say...
KINGSBURY, NY
WNYT

Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying...
UVALDE, TX

