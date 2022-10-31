ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson Creek, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Parents outraged over school board member's racist comment

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Some parents in the Hartland-Lakeside school district are outraged by a racist comment one of the board members made during a meeting last month. The comment came during an Oct. 17 school board meeting in a discussion about the district’s social and emotional learning curriculum, which is designed to teach self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills.
fox47.com

Urban League of Greater Madison receives multi-million-dollar donation

MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison received a multi-million-dollar donation this week that will give the organization extra resources to provide community-based programming. MacKenzie Scott — a philanthropist who’s given to several Madison-area groups in the past — recently donated $2.9 million to the organization, making...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison's east side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement.
MADISON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Reaching a Breaking Point – The Community Space is Closed Until Further Notice

Anyone who visits The Community Space can’t help but marvel at the generosity of the greater Whitewater community’s residents for their donations of food, clothing, and so much more — not to mention the cheerful helpfulness of the volunteers who make it such a welcoming place. Everything is free! Who’s ever seen such a place, anywhere?
WHITEWATER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-2-22 fdl police department promotion

Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein has announced the promotion of Officer Timothy “TJ” Fischer to the rank of Lieutenant effective October 27, 2022. Lieutenant TJ Fischer has been a member of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department since December 7, 2015. Over the course of his seven-year career with the Department, in addition to his role as a Patrol Officer, Fischer served as a member of the Tactical Field Force, SWAT Team, Honor Guard Unit, and is certified as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer. Lieutenant Fischer graduated from Marian University (WI) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Lieutenant Fischer will be assigned to the Patrol Division as an Assistant District Commander of one of the three Policing Districts. “I am excited for TJ as he starts his next chapter with our FDLPD Family,” Chief Goldstein said. “TJ has shown great empathy and compassion not only for the people we serve but also for our department members. TJ is committed to our vision, mission, core values, and foundational beliefs. I know TJ will continue to have a meaningful impact not only internally but also within our incredible community in his new role as a Lieutenant.”
FOND DU LAC, WI
fox47.com

Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes.
MADISON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Pulaski Teen Injured in Bonfire Explosion Released from Hospital

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s...
PULASKI, WI
WISN

Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox47.com

Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy