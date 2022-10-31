Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein has announced the promotion of Officer Timothy “TJ” Fischer to the rank of Lieutenant effective October 27, 2022. Lieutenant TJ Fischer has been a member of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department since December 7, 2015. Over the course of his seven-year career with the Department, in addition to his role as a Patrol Officer, Fischer served as a member of the Tactical Field Force, SWAT Team, Honor Guard Unit, and is certified as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer. Lieutenant Fischer graduated from Marian University (WI) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Lieutenant Fischer will be assigned to the Patrol Division as an Assistant District Commander of one of the three Policing Districts. “I am excited for TJ as he starts his next chapter with our FDLPD Family,” Chief Goldstein said. “TJ has shown great empathy and compassion not only for the people we serve but also for our department members. TJ is committed to our vision, mission, core values, and foundational beliefs. I know TJ will continue to have a meaningful impact not only internally but also within our incredible community in his new role as a Lieutenant.”

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO