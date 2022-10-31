Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox44news.com
Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
fox44news.com
Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
KWTX
Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at woman, children during road rage incident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 79-year-old China Spring man was arrested Tuesday after McLennan County sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a gun at a woman and her children in what authorities described as a road rage incident. David John Keen posted bonds totaling $10,000 Wednesday and was released after...
WacoTrib.com
Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair
A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive. Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.
fox44news.com
Temple Police respond to major accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
KWTX
Harker Heights homeowner demands action after two vehicles crash into his property in the past 18 months
fox44news.com
Waco Hit-and-Run suspect turns herself in
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Waco Police Department says the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Halloween has turned herself in. Officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive after a 50-year-old man in a wheel chair was hit by a car Monday night around 8:44 p.m.
Police investigating homicide after finding juvenile shot inside crashed car
APD responded to a shooting around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers found the driver, a juvenile, had been shot.
KLTV
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Killeen ‘was going through an episode,’ witness says
Man hit, killed by pickup truck on I-35 in central Austin identified
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in central Austin last month.
50-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Waco Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Waco on Monday. The crash happened on North 18th and Waco Drive at around 8:44 p.m. According to the officials, a white four-door Chrysler 200-type vehicle was involved in the collision.
fox7austin.com
Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an armed man carjacked a victim
fox7austin.com
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
Temple Police Continue Investigation in Theft of Church Property
Temple, TEXAS (FOX 44) — Temple Police Department have identified three suspects over the weekend who stole from Corinth Baptist Church. The theft happened one month ago, and the historic congregation is still in disbelief that someone could do this. Corinth Baptist Church Pastor, Dr. Ulysees Barnes, says the theft occurred early Sunday morning on […]
KWTX
Marlin child trampled by loose cow, sheriff’s office says
MARLN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Police officers on Monday were dispatched after a child was trampled by a loose cow, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist catching the cow. “Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to...
KVUE
Teen dies after being shot by another teen in North Austin
Austin police say they have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting on Oct. 23. Both the victim and the suspect were juveniles.
KWTX
Harker Heights resident says he’s had two crashes into his property in the last 18 months
Viewer discretion advised: Video shows officer-involved shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is from local Killeen resident Cory Ovino. Viewer discretion is advised. The Killeen Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Sunday. Around 2:37 p.m. Killeen Police arrived at a carjacking on the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according...
KWTX
Killeen Police investigate Officer-Involved shooting in downtown Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of the post office on 10th Street in North Killeen. The area of 10th and Ave. E through Ave. G also closed down along with the railroad track, according to...
