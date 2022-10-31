ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Man charged with bashing car, stomping child

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair

A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive. Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police respond to major accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Hit-and-Run suspect turns herself in

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Waco Police Department says the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Halloween has turned herself in. Officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive after a 50-year-old man in a wheel chair was hit by a car Monday night around 8:44 p.m.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Temple Police Continue Investigation in Theft of Church Property

Temple, TEXAS (FOX 44) — Temple Police Department have identified three suspects over the weekend who stole from Corinth Baptist Church. The theft happened one month ago, and the historic congregation is still in disbelief that someone could do this. Corinth Baptist Church Pastor, Dr. Ulysees Barnes, says the theft occurred early Sunday morning on […]
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Marlin child trampled by loose cow, sheriff’s office says

MARLN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Police officers on Monday were dispatched after a child was trampled by a loose cow, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist catching the cow. “Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police investigate Officer-Involved shooting in downtown Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Officers responded to the area of the post office on 10th Street in North Killeen. The area of 10th and Ave. E through Ave. G also closed down along with the railroad track, according to...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy