wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | November 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar. Big thanks to Blue Hook for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Nov 1-6)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Taste of Wichita | November 4...
11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling through Wichita later this month
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian will be driving a 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Wichita in November during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. “We would love to “meat” you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile (you get to sit shotbun, of course), and talk more about life on the road as […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Walnut River Brewing Company’s November Release: Rising Hope
Walnut River Brewing Company is excited to announce its November release: Rising Hope. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the heartache others must go through watching their child struggle with cancer,” says Rick Goehring, Co-Owner and Head Brewer. “Winning that battle is the only thing SEE that matters in their eyes, so getting the chance to help these families do that is a great honor.”
Wichita game store to celebrate grand reopening
A longtime game store is almost doubling its size with a move within the same center where it has been at Kellogg and Rock Road.
Food shopping program for older Wichita residents needs $50,000 or it will have to close
The Senior Services program has been around for more than 40 years.
KAKE TV
Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected
Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
The Wichita Halloween Flood of 1998
It just wouldn’t stop raining. Steve and Ted take a look back at Wichita weather history with KNSS staff Meteorologist Dan Holiday. Then a Halloween themed creepy discussion, that includes Steve’s encounter with a notable local ghost.
Something to smile about: longtime orthodontic practice to expand with new space
A Wichita orthodontic practice has been on the east side for decades but is moving farther east in order to have more space.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper
One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
Video: KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman interviews trick-or-treaters in College Hill
Huge crowds showed up in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood to take in the decorations and get some Halloween candy.
KWCH.com
Not feeling like November today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the wind is back, but so are warmer temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 70s today, Wednesday, and Thursday place us 10-15 degrees above average for early November. Sustained winds from the south between 15-30 mph with gusts 40-50, especially Wednesday...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? College Hill for Halloween
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, we’re out in College Hill getting a look at Trick or Treat Street! Tonight, lots of families will be out grabbing candy and getting a look at some really impressive Halloween decorations, and that’s exactly what we’re doing this morning! Today we’ll talk with some homeowners and get the details on the cool things you can see tonight!
This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition
The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people's choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.'s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.
KAKE TV
Applications open for holiday assistance programs across Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local non-profits are gearing up for the winter months, and are now accepting applications for holiday assistance. People can apply to be a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree until Nov. 16. Jami Scott, director of social services with the Salvation Army South Central Area Command, said it usually gives gifts to 10,000 kids in need every year.
KWCH.com
Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
Wichita ranked in the bottom 20 of places for veterans to live
Wichita has ranked in the bottom 20 places for veterans to live.
KAKE TV
Halloween festivities take over Wichita streets ahead of the big day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was all-things Halloween Sunday as kids got ready for one of their favorite holidays. "He wanted to be a… what are you? A pumpkin? A pumpkin," said Justine Daragatz and her son Sebastian. "You get to dress up and be whatever you want," said...
You could win a Christmas tree and presents at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees
You could win a Christmas tree, presents and more at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees.
