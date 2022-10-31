WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, we’re out in College Hill getting a look at Trick or Treat Street! Tonight, lots of families will be out grabbing candy and getting a look at some really impressive Halloween decorations, and that’s exactly what we’re doing this morning! Today we’ll talk with some homeowners and get the details on the cool things you can see tonight!

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO