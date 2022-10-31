Rockets 109, Suns 124: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (1-6) play against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 30, 2022

Houston Rockets 109, Phoenix Suns 124 (Final)

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 124 #Rockets 109 F

Devin Booker game-high 30 points on 26th birthday.

Chris Paul 10 points and game-high 15 assists (Rockets 18 assists total).

Cam Johnson 19 points (Nine in 4th on three 3s). Suns outscored Rockets 34-23 in 4th.

Kevin Porter Jr. team-high 26 points.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Experience. They’ve been to the mountain top. They have been to the Finals and have been together for a long time. They know every counter. When you are fighting, they know that you are going to switch out and they will slip.” Stephen Silas as #Suns top #Rockets 124-109 Sunday. – 1:44 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Suns know a whole lot about winning and that makes them a tough matchup for teams still trying to figure out how to do it consistently: arizonasports.com/story/3357311/… – 1:17 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Suns’ four-man unit of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson now has an offensive rating of 133.2 in 118 minutes. Defensive rating is 102.4, good for a net rating of 30.8.

Pretty good start for the new starting lineup! – 1:11 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"Every night. we've been knowing what we're going to get from him." Chris Paul on Devin Booker, who scored 30 on his 26th birthday in #Suns 15-point win Sunday over #Rockets.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"It's so good to just seeing him letting it fly." Chris Paul on Cam Johnson, who scored nine of his 19 points in 4th quarter, going 3-of-4 from 3 in #Suns win over #Rockets.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ve had a ton of respect for one another. People just got carried away with two competitors getting at it.”

Devin Booker since Klay Thompson spoke on heated verbal spat in #Suns win vs. #Warriors.

“We move on, we move past it. Next time we see each other, it’s up again.” pic.twitter.com/ROy7mDhzzK – 12:52 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 on Jock Landale: “It’s so valuable. The energy, the pace that he plays with. He gives himself up so much. There’s so many plays that Jock, DA, Biz — a lot of the open 3s we get is because of their selflessness in the way that they roll and the way that they run the floor.” – 12:50 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“I just try to continuously get better and continuously improve… The thing about basketball is you can never perfect it, but I’m gonna try everything in my power to do it.”

– @Devin Booker

Hear from the team tonight 👇

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"Sticking with it, started to defend." Devin Booker on #Suns win over #Rockets .

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul was asked about investing in Mitchell & Ness and had some really thoughtful things to say. Former 76ers owner Michael Rubin wanted to get players involved, which was now possible after he divested. Players can't invest in businesses that owners are already involved in.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"Staying the course." Monty Williams on #Suns win over #Rockets .

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"I think it takes a minute to be a night in, night out starter." Monty Williams on Cam Johnson, who finished with 19 points (5-of-11 from 3) in #Suns win over #Rockets.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from Phoenix #Suns pulling away from Houston Rockets on Devin Booker’s 26th birthday azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:31 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

A 30-piece to go along with 26 candles 🎂

RT to wish @Devin Booker a Happy Birthday!

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“After a game or two, they’ll figure it out.”

Asked about getting some of the younger guys on the rip-through, Chris Paul said guys like Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. are new to the NBA, so they mostly just watched college games last year. – 12:11 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I figure the Rockets would be fine if this is how the season ends, but imagine how happy they'd be if 2023 wasn't just a swap

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Asked about the 40 3-point attempts, Monty Williams and Devin Booker both agreed it was a matter of taking what the defense gave them. They only made 12, but they didn’t feel those shots were forced. Plus, shooting 75% on 2s always helps – 12:05 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said he’s talked to Mikal Bridges about growing his game in the short roll, praising his ability to make those reads or finish plays himself. Said they’re taking more bites out of the apple with stuff like that this year – 11:49 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Solid night for Scoot

📊 26PTS/8REB/6AST

@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 124 #Rockets 109. Final. – 11:41 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets lose 124-109 at Suns, fall to 1-6. 5 of the Rockets 7 games have been against the teams tied for the most wins in the league. There are 12 teams with winning records – all 7 of the Rockets games have come against those teams. Next up: at LAC (2-4), who’ve lost 4 straight – 11:41 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book’s 4th 30-point game of the season.

Tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Tonight marked the 6th time a Suns player has scored 30+ on their birthday. Devin Booker’s 30 tonight joins Charlie Scott, Kevin Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Eric Bledsoe…and Devin Booker, from his 23rd birthday back in 2019 – 11:40 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul had the ninth game of his career tonight with at least 15 assists and zero turnovers. That’s the second most all-time behind John Stockton’s 14. – 11:38 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Four straight.

#WeAreTheValley

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 30+ point games by a Suns player:

145 — Book

[Another Huge gap]

[Another Huge gap]

90 — Walter Davis

StatMuse @statmuse

Most games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers since Chris Paul entered the NBA:

51 — CP3

[Huge gap]

[Huge gap]

21 — Jose Calderon

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns improve to 5-1. That’s a good win against a young, hungry squad that wasn’t going to go away. – 11:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 124, HOU 109

Booker: 30 Pts, 6 Ast, 14-24 FG

Landale: 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 FG

Cam Johnson: 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-11 3P

Porter: 26-8-6 – 11:32 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets will fall to 1-6, head to Los Angeles.

With the Clippers having also played earlier today, not sure how often you see two teams facing each other with each on the 2nd night of a back to back. Monday night will be interesting. – 11:31 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

MIKAL BRIDGES. – 11:28 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Birthday tricks 🥳

Just how he drew it up!

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Back-to-back middies from Devin Booker and Chris Paul put the Suns up 10 with 3:37 to go. Another 30-ball for Book, who now has scored 30+ in 4 of 6 games to start the season – 11:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 is the master of dominating a small pocket of the game to get a lead from 5-9 points to 14+ so his team is in control and doesn’t have to sweat it in crunch time. Not seeing that scorer yet so there will be a small learning curve until the midrange assassin returns. – 11:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Don’t know who frustrated Porter Jr. the most on that last sequence:

Chris Paul or the referees.

Probably a combination.

Porter Jr. was unable to move Paul on the offensive end and then Paul found Biyombo for a bucket on the other end.

#Suns up seven with 4:49 left in game. – 11:16 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets just can’t have empty offensive possessions like that in the 4th against teams of this caliber. – 11:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Great form on Mikal Bridges’ celebration of Bismack Biyombo’s and-1 hook shot there – 11:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Chris Paul going to talk to officials enough with Sengun on the line to record it and call it a podcast. – 11:12 PM

Scoot is 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴.

Scoot is 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴. pic.twitter.com/V8qyfuSR7Z – 11:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Johnson 3. #Suns up nine. – 11:11 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kevin Porter Jr. with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal with 7 minutes left (and at the time out he often sits.) He is one of six players in the league averaging 20p, 6r, 5a and 1.5st. Just needs a half steal. – 11:09 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns are 7-for-31 from 3. On 2s they’re 28-for-37 – 11:04 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Landry making an impact on both ends of the floor!

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kevin Porter and Damion Lee got into it as Lee was trying to leave an area and Porter Jr. was standing firm in his space

Security ran out. Porter Jr. called for foul. Being reviewed to see if there was a “hostile” act. #Suns #Rockets

11:05 left in fourth. Suns up two. – 10:57 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Damion Lee got tied up with Kevin Porter Jr. who was called for an away from play foul They squared off for a moment before Porter walked away. But Mathews sent a slap in Lee’s direction. Officials checking out the replay. – 10:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

We have a kerfuffle. Garrison Matthews didn’t appreciate something Damion Lee did. Quickly ended, nothing to it. Maybe not a kerfuffle. More of a brouhaha, perhaps. – 10:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We had a little dust-up between Garrison Matthews and Damion Lee there. Fortunately didn’t escalate, but they’re reviewing it now – 10:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Rockets have been better in Phoenix tonight than the Clippers were at home against the Suns this time last week. – 10:55 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

One left to play in Phoenix! Let’s keep the energy going 👏

Rockets: 86

Suns: 90

@Kroger | #Rockets

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Suns 90, Rockets 86 after 3. Green and Porter with 15 apiece, Sengun with 12-8. Eason 4 of 4 for 9p. Booker up to 28, CP3 with 12 assists. – 10:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams was asked about Landry Shamet the other day and said it has just come down to Shamet playing free. It’s easy to see what he’s talking about. The difference is clear. – 10:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 90, HOU 86

Booker: 28 Pts, 4 Ast, 13-22 FG

Landale: 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-8 FG

Cam Johnson: 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-10 FG

Porter: 15-5-4 – 10:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tie game 86-86 after Garuba 3.

#Rockets making Suns earn this one. Booker puts #Suns back up one on FT late in 3rd. – 10:50 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

JG is just toooooo quick with it 💨

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Tie game. Suns are either gonna need to hit some 3s or lock in more on defense to seal this one probably. Once again, the Rockets are playing really hard. – 10:49 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Garuba 3 and it’s a tie game. Rockets bench with 29 points on a night Gordon, who plays with the second unit, is not playing. – 10:49 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Key stretch here. Rockets will come out of the time out down six, 1:55 left in the third, with Eason, Garuba, Mathews checking in. with Martin and Nix. Mathews might need to fire away here. – 10:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are 6-for-24 from 3 and the Rockets have 13 O-rebounds for 23 second-chance points. Got some real “playing with your food” vibes here in the 3Q – 10:45 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Tough, tough stretch for Jalen Green. Missed his last six shots, four 3s (three that were very good looks), a tough drive and a dunk. – 10:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker takes Martin Jr. to rim after playing with the dribble. #Suns up seven. – 10:40 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

The focus.

The strength.

The finish.

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets hanging in there — trail 75-70 halfway through the third. Porter and Green continuing to lead the charge (28 combined points) but getting help from Sengun’s change-of-pace style as well. – 10:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Rockets had chance to cut lead to three, but Green traveled.

#Suns up 75-70 with 5:47 left in third. – 10:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets in the penalty in less than five minutes. But while the Suns are shooting 59 percent, the Rockets free throw defense has been strong so it might work out. Hack-a-Biz? – 10:34 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

this view of this @Jalen Green three-pointer 🤯

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun drive and Tate steal and 3, and this is a three-point game again. Solid bounce back from Friday night in Portland, mostly on energy. – 10:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns were 22-of-28 (78.6%) on 2s in the first half – 10:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Should point out that the Rockets 19 second-chance points in the first half were more than any team averages per game this season. That might have come up at halftime when the Suns chatted. – 10:21 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Halftime in Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns @Suns

21 points in the first half for the Birthday Boy 🔥

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets interior defense has been weak, usually with Suns executing and getting free inside. Landale with 16 points. This was not unexpected. Item No. 3 in today’s Five things to watch houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:12 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets trail Suns 65-55 at the half. 24 from KPJ + Jalen, 19 points from the 2nd unit. Houston hits 50 percent of their threes, but only 9 assists compared to 17 from Phoenix. – 10:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 65 #Rockets 56 Half.

PHX: Booker 21 (10-of-16 FGs. Scored 16 Friday vs. New Orleans), Landale 16 (four fouls). Team: 4-of-15 on 3s.

HOU: Green 13. Porter Jr. 11. Team: 8-of-16 on 3s.

Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) OUT. – 10:11 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Get yourself a snack. We’ll be back shortly.

#WeAreTheValley

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Suns 65, Rockets 56 at half. Rockets made 8 of 16 3s and scored 19 second-chance points to keep it kind of close. Booker with 21. Green with 13. Rockets 10 turnovers. – 10:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 65, HOU 56

Booker: 21 Pts, 4 Ast, 10-16 FG

Landale: 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-8 FG

Cam Johnson: 7 Pts, 3-5 FG

Green: 13 Pts, 4-9 FG – 10:09 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jock Landale’s had a great first half, but he just picked up his 4th foul. Monty going small with Torrey Craig at the 5 to close the half – 10:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landale with 16 off the bench. Just picked up his third foul with 1:01 left in half.

Don’t see the motion for Biyombo to check in. #Suns up nine. – 10:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker took one to the nose.

Got up slowly.

Brought the ball up and found Landale for an inside bucket.

Was then called for a foul on Green drive.

Continued his conversation with two of the three refs.

All in a day’s work. #Suns up nine with 1:23 left in half. . – 10:06 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I asked Jock Landale the other day about sprinting up the floor and playing really hard. He said that mentality came from playing overseas where it was all about the team mentality. Just play your ass off and once you need a breather, say so, and your teammate has you covered. – 10:06 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Reach for the stars ✨

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker’s up to 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting with 2 minutes and change left in the first half. This Rockets defense is definitely young and learning! – 10:04 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Chris Paul barked something toward the end of the Rockets bench. My guess is he was saying what’s up to Eric Gordon. – 10:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns on 11-3 run. #Rockets – 9:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul got the rookie.

Tari Eason got too close to Paul, who went to the swim move to draw the foul. #Suns up 11 with 3:59 left in half as Johnson on the dunk in transition.

Timeout #Rockets. Biggest lead for Phoenix. Suns haven’t trailed. – 9:58 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

ooh Cam had bad intentions with that slam. Quick little Suns run and they’re all of a sudden up 11 and in control of this one. – 9:58 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

The most sure thing in this game was that Chris Paul would rip-through on one of the rookies. He got Tari Eason. It’s as much a part of the NBA as charter flights and sore ankles. – 9:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Tari Eason picks up his third foul on Chris Paul’s rip through with the Suns in the bonus. Welcome to the league! – 9:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker with the screen that freed up Bridges to receive the inbounds pass at the rim he missed.

Booker reacted like he wanted that one to drop after setting that screen. #Suns up 45-39 with 5:15 left in the half. – 9:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Rockets lead the league in offensive rebounds per game and are 5th in second-chance points. They’ve already got 6 O-boards and 15 second-chance points midway through the 2Q – 9:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker transition two.

#Rockets answer with 3 from former ASU star Josh Christopher.

Booker answers. #Suns up five. – 9:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul pick-and-roll, midrange.

Bucket. #Suns up four. – 9:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Stephen Silas emphasized pregame how hard his team plays and we’re seeing that in this first half. The Rockets have 12 second chance points of their 36 total. – 9:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Rockets are keeping it close thanks to 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range and 5 offensive rebounds. Suns defense hasn’t quite locked in yet, despite 9 Houston turnovers – 9:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Rockets within two as Mathews has hit two 3s coming off bench.

Timeout #Suns with 7:24 left in first half. – 9:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns have 8 turnovers that’s led to 11 points for #Rockets.

Houston has 8 turnovers that’s lead to 10 points for Phoenix.

Suns average 13.6 turnovers, Rockets 16. – 9:46 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Garuba with consecutive offensive boards (almost had one on the previous possession) and Mathews hits a 3 through a foul for a four-point play. Suns starters return, up three. Garuba follows that with a steal. – 9:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shamet finishing over the top.

Starting to get a little physical right now. Payne took one to the chops.

#Suns up 36-29 as Landale with the putback. #Rockets – 9:42 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Sham-WOW!

Draining the 3 through the contact 👌

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

One down in Phoenix!

Rockets: 24

Suns: 29

@Kroger | #Rockets

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

A little friendly conversation between Shamet and Porter Jr.

Rockets got some young bucks not backing down. Down three to #Suns early in 2nd quarter. – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Just noticed Damion Lee was a huddle with Payne, and Shamet came over near the end of it.

So Craig was looking to join in, but Lee relayed the message to him and Landale.

This may seem small, but Lee has already established himself as a communicator on this team. #Suns up three – 9:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shamet 3. Fouled by Eason.

#Suns up 32-24. – 9:37 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Kevin Porter Jr and Garrison Mathews are the only Rockets rotation players with more than three seasons of NBA experience tonight. They are in their fourth seasons – 9:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Happy homecoming: Former ASU guard Josh Christopher, coming off a DNP-CD, checking in to start Q2. – 9:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Suns 29, Rockets 24 after 1. Booker with 11; Green and Eason with 7 apiece. Suns execution taking advantage of the rooks and sort of rooks. – 9:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 29, HOU 24

Booker: 11 Pts, 5-10 FG

Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG

Payne: 4 Pts, 2 Ast

Green: 7 Pts, 3-6 FG – 9:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got Lee, Payne, Shamet, Craig and Landale.

Payne turned ball over on no look to Craig, who was open on the baseline.

Williams was clapping after that. #Suns up 29-24 at end of 1st.

Thoughts on 2nd unit? – 9:33 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

the rook on BOTH ends!

@Tari Eason 👏 pic.twitter.com/YGXrtUfAag – 9:32 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets will need every ounce of Tari Eason’s energy tonight. All tied up at 21 with 2:39 to close the first. – 9:28 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Tari Eason with a put-back, and a steal and fast break, and it’s a tie game. Nearly had another steal, too.

As expected, Smith back in at center with all reserves, Martin, Nix, Mathews and Eason. – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns, #Rockets tied at 21-21 as Eason scores off turnover. – 9:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

crazy to watch this rockets defense after what we saw from Dallas, Golden State and New Orleans here. There are levels to the game, as they say. – 9:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker through the lane for the dunk after turnover.

#Suns up 21-17 as Booker has 11. 3:24 left in 1st quarter. #Rockets – 9:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

BOOK WITH THE BIRTHDAY BOUNCE – 9:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kevin Porter Jr. favoring his leg big-time. Took a knee to the thigh against the Jazz. Bothering him again. Nix has been waiting to check in for several possessions. – 9:24 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

With Tate, Sengun, and Martin all on the floor, there should be an emphasis on movement to compensate for lack of spacing. Both Tate and Martin are good cutters and know how to work without the ball. – 9:24 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Rockets play some of the worst floor spacing lineups in the entire league when they don’t have to. – 9:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker with nine in the 1st quarter.

He scored 16 total Friday vs. New Orleans.

#Suns up 19-15 as #Rockets shooting 40% from the field. #Suns – 9:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Suns setting screens to get Tate off Booker, and then having him go to work. That might not be only because it’s his birthday. – 9:22 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Scoot knocks it 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 👌

@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/tMVTjv0BhW – 9:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Green baseline drive and jam.

Booker answer.

#Suns up 17-12. – 9:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landale in for Biyombo midway through 1st. #Suns up five. – 9:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Change in the Rockets rotation (besides Gordon sitting out.) K.J. Martin in at the first time out for Jabari Smith Jr. Likely to play with Smith as the backup center when he returns. – 9:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

the ease at which the Suns are getting good looks already will make staying fully engaged the biggest battle tonight. Clean offense five minutes in. – 9:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets pick up options on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, Josh Christopher ift.tt/SDoLO08 – 9:18 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Didn’t look like Jalen Green was pumped about that last Jabari Smith three-point attempt – 9:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul pointed at Booker to go baseline and that drew Tate away just enough to him to find Bridges for corner 3.

Tate’s been on Booker early, but had two men in the corner he had to consider guarding.

Booker option 1. So he went with him, but that left Bridges open. #Suns 15-10 – 9:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Bismack Biyombo picks up his 2nd foul at the 6:28 mark in the first quarter. Not sure about that one – 9:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Porter Jr. 3.

Booker bucket off Paul feed. 12-7 #Suns – 9:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

The Suns are so good at 22-second possessions. Rockets can defend them well and they still work it to a good shot. – 9:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

There’s the birthday boy. Devin Booker started 0-for-3 before drilling the pull-up 3. Suns up 10-4 – 9:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. Suns up 10-4. – 9:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul jumper to beat shot clock. #Suns up 7-4. – 9:14 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Defense ➡️ Offense

Now THAT'S how you start a game!

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cam Johnson 5 #Rockets 2. #Suns – 9:13 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Cam Johnson gets us started from deep! 👌

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo block right away.

Leads to Cam Johnson 3. #Suns up 3-0. – 9:11 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Chris Paul with a foul on the opening tip. Five more and that will be significant, maybe. – 9:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

You don’t see that often. Bismack Biyombo got called for a foul on the opening tipoff lol – 9:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bismack Biyombo played once against #Rockets last season:

2 points, one rebound in three minutes of action in 129-112 win in Houston.

Last time Chris Paul played against Houston, he fractured his right thumb and missed 15 games last season. #Suns – 9:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker turns 26 years old today.

Will he score under, over or right at that number? #Suns #Rockets . pic.twitter.com/um4cJtxFQX – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Bismack Biyombo gets start for injured Deandre Ayton vs. Rockets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:55 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

ready for hoops in the desert 🏜️

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Starting 🖐️ in Phoenix

@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SLquWH0mHX – 8:36 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Bismack Biyombo is getting the nod in the starting lineup tonight in place of Deandre Ayton.

Jock Landale gets to stay in the second unit that has had lots of success to start the year. – 8:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Tate, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.

Suns starters: Bridges, Johnson, Biyombo, Booker, Paul. – 8:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns will start Bismack Biyombo in Deandre Ayton’s place tonight – 8:30 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Starters vs Rockets.

#WeAreTheValley

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s three straight road losses to open the season for the Warriors. Blown out in Phoenix, overtime L in Charlotte, beat by 14 tonight in Detroit. They gave up 128 to Pistons. Veterans had second night of b2b energy and younger core didn’t pick them up. Record: 3-4. – 8:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker celebrating his 26th birthday today

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They play hard.” Stephen Silas on youthful #Rockets . pic.twitter.com/GyT6UyZRN3 – 8:17 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight's @BannerHealth Health Update:

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

"I saw early Biz." #Rockets coach Stephen Silas on Bismack Biyombo, who he coached in Charlotte as an assistant. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Best coach in the #NBA.”

#Rockets coach Stephen Silas on Monty Williams. #Suns – 7:46 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. good to go for Rockets vs. Suns. Was questionable with a sprained ankle. – 7:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) available tonight. #Rockets #Suns – 7:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Rockets coach Stephen Silas says Jabari Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) will play in tonight’s game against the Suns. Eric Gordon (right groin injury maintenance) was already ruled out. – 7:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

2023-24 rookie scale team options picked up today:

HOU – Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun

PHI – Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer – 7:30 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

📍PHX

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ll see.”

Monty Williams on whether Bismack Biyombo or Jock Landale will get start for Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) vs. #Rockets.

Biyombo started 2nd half Friday vs. #Pelicans as Ayton sprained ankle landing on Jonas Valanciunas’ foot on jumper in 1st quarter. #Suns – 7:21 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

With Deandre Ayton out, Monty Williams was coy about who’d be starting at center tonight.

“We’ll see.” – 7:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets make the planned move houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… with their options on last season’s rookies, pick up third year options with Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 7:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Candid Monty Williams ‘can’t even fathom’ Bill Russell being first African-American NBA head coach #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:58 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

OFFICIAL – The Houston Rockets today announced they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets announce they exercised the third year options on Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher – 6:53 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets announce they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 6:51 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

The Houston #Rockets announced they have exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. – 6:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall says he would love to play tomorrow vs Rockets

But he cites the back to back as to why he probably will have to wait for the #RevengeGame – 6:22 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

John Wall says he wants to play tomorrow against his former team Houston but will probably be held out since it’s a back to back. Wall told his teammates to go out and play with joy and have fun. He feels like the Clippers are feeling pressure. – 6:21 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall says he doesn’t think he will play tomorrow against Houston because it’s a back-to-back. – 6:20 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

It is not time for Clipper fans to panic, but it is getting close. Bad loss to New Orleans today is concerning. No Leonard for LAC, but no Ingram and other for Pels. Clips Need a win over Houston tomorrow night. – 5:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pelicans defeat Clippers 112-91 in a game that was tied at halftime.

LA is 2-4, just like last year. But this is the earliest four-game losing streak for the Clippers since they started 2010-11 0-4.

CJ McCollum had 22/5/3.

Rockets are back here for Halloween tomorrow. – 5:13 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans on the road so far:

Beat Bkn by 22

Beat Cha by 12

Beat LAC by 21

Lost Phx by 13 (but no Zion, Ingram, Herb) – 5:11 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Texans Tremon Smith (@_Tre_Smith_ ) forces the fumble on the Woods punt return, Texans Dare Ogunbowale recovers & Houston takes over at the 41yd line. – 4:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Talking Astros Game 2, previewing Game 3 and looking at the #Rockets taking on the Suns tonight. Come on in!

Live link:

https://t.co/W6XDg1iEmP pic.twitter.com/F3ZuyKSESD – 3:50 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Updated the @SportsBizClass list of rookie-scale options ahead of the Oct 31 deadline. Waiting for the Warriors, Rockets and Sixers sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-ro… – 3:24 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Deandre Ayton to miss at least one week with left ankle sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/30/dea… – 3:16 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Clippers using Kausion for player intros is awesome. Didn’t catch it during Suns game – 3:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2002, Hall of Famer Yao Ming made his NBA debut with the @Houston Rockets.

Excluding active players, Yao is one of only 14 qualified players in NBA history with career shooting percentages of at least 50% on FG and 80% on FT. He’s the only center in that group. pic.twitter.com/TydYPTomSn – 3:01 PM