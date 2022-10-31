Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater.
fox47.com
Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
fox47.com
Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes.
fox47.com
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
fox47.com
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage.
fox47.com
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a...
fox47.com
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died...
fox47.com
Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
fox47.com
Westside home evacuated overnight following 'significant' gas leak
MADISON, Wis. — A home on Madison’s west side was evacuated overnight after a resident reported a strong smell of natural gas inside their house. Fire officials said they smelled a strong odor of natural gas from the street when they responded to Geneva Circle around 1:50 a.m.
fox47.com
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement.
fox47.com
Vietnam veteran in Marshall gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
fox47.com
Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools
WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to...
fox47.com
Alliant Energy Center previews plans for pavilion upgrades
MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy Center officials previewed preliminary plans Tuesday for a series of upgrades to two of the facility’s pavilions made possible by a multi-million dollar grant from the state. The Alliant Energy Center was selected in February as one of several attractions around Wisconsin to...
fox47.com
Over 8,700 vote in-person absentee in Madison in first five days
MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting opened last week in Madison, and thousands of people have already cast their ballot. The City of Madison Clerk’s Office said 8,741 in-person absentee voters have gone to the polls as of Monday morning. Additionally, of the over 44,000 absentee ballots issued, 34,045 have been returned.
fox47.com
Give Back Give Thanks Holiday Food Drive 2022
We are proud to support St Vincent de Paul of Madison with FOX47’s Give Back, Give Thanks Holiday Food Drive. The holidays can be a fun time for many, but for some in our community it is a real time of hardship. Some need help providing a holiday meal for their families, while others may need the basic food and personal hygiene products used in daily routines. Whatever the reason, this holiday season is the time to help those who may be struggling.
fox47.com
Urban League of Greater Madison receives multi-million-dollar donation
MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison received a multi-million-dollar donation this week that will give the organization extra resources to provide community-based programming. MacKenzie Scott — a philanthropist who’s given to several Madison-area groups in the past — recently donated $2.9 million to the organization, making...
fox47.com
Badger safety John Torchio named a semifinalist for Bednarik Award
MADISON, Wis. — The Jewelry Thief is looking to snatch his biggest prize yet. Badger safety John Torchio was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The award is given each year to the best defensive player in college football. Torchio has been...
fox47.com
'This is my country': Literacy Network helps Peruvian immigrant earn right to vote
MADISON, Wis.— For Sergio Javier Lucero, speaking Spanish is the natural choice, but lately he’s been focusing a lot on his English. With the help of one Madison organization, he has earned the right to participate in the future of a country he’s come to call home.
