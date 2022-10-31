ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes. While police said they are patrolling the area at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
MADISON, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Waukesha Police Detective Casey Was ‘Pounding on the Hood’ and ‘Yelling for it to Stop’: New Charges Against Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks

WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey recounted pounding on the hood of Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks’ SUV, begging him to stop, at the preliminary hearing on Friday after County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello announced 72 new charges. Costello spent seven minutes listing each new count...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by Lodi driver

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in the Town of Lodi Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbia County officials. Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a bicyclist...
LODI, WI
WIFR

Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years for Beloit shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years in prison for a May 2022 shooting in Beloit. Kewane Spence, 29, was found guilty Friday, October 21, of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man charged in Middleton coffee shop burglary

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after police said he burglarized a Middleton coffee shop late last week. Ilya Vinogradov, of Middleton, faces felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of theft of movable property. Online records show a Dane County court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor charge...
MIDDLETON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
seehafernews.com

Missing Verona Man Found Safe

The search for a missing Verona man is over. Police say they found John Ramseier, and say he is safe. No one is saying where he went. Ramseier was last seen Monday night. Police and fire crews in Verona searched Fireman’s Park for Ramseier on Friday, but that search came up empty.
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police find service dog stolen downtown safe

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were searching after they said a service dog was stolen downtown. Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the dog was found safe. Police said Bentley, a male 12-year-old yellow lab, was taken from the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Bentley was wearing a collar with...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. ﻿ Officials said the victim...
WHITEWATER, WI

