Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Over a dozen shell casings found after Madison shots fired call
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage was found at the scene and no injuries were reported. An...
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at...
nbc15.com
MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect’s vehicle rolls after striking victim’s car multiple times.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect crashed into another person’s car multiple times “in a seemingly intentional way” outside East Towne Mall and ended up rolling her own vehicle, the Madison Police Dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the two individuals were involved in a physical...
Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes. While police said they are patrolling the area at...
Woman arrested in hit and run crash that seriously injured bicyclist in Lodi
LODI, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday who they said struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and drove away. Crews were called to Highway J near Koltes Road just after 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A Lodi police officer...
nbc15.com
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
mediamilwaukee.com
Waukesha Police Detective Casey Was ‘Pounding on the Hood’ and ‘Yelling for it to Stop’: New Charges Against Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks
WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Detective Thomas Casey recounted pounding on the hood of Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks’ SUV, begging him to stop, at the preliminary hearing on Friday after County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello announced 72 new charges. Costello spent seven minutes listing each new count...
WISN
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
Police: Four Rockford teens arrested for shooting at duplex with stolen guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, one as young as 13-years-old, were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting at a duplex with guns that were reported stolen. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arthur Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found numerous shell […]
nbc15.com
Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by Lodi driver
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in the Town of Lodi Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbia County officials. Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a bicyclist...
WIFR
Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years for Beloit shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man faces nearly 48 years in prison for a May 2022 shooting in Beloit. Kewane Spence, 29, was found guilty Friday, October 21, of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
Man charged in Middleton coffee shop burglary
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after police said he burglarized a Middleton coffee shop late last week. Ilya Vinogradov, of Middleton, faces felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of theft of movable property. Online records show a Dane County court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor charge...
fox47.com
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl enters treatment program
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15...
32-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
seehafernews.com
Missing Verona Man Found Safe
The search for a missing Verona man is over. Police say they found John Ramseier, and say he is safe. No one is saying where he went. Ramseier was last seen Monday night. Police and fire crews in Verona searched Fireman’s Park for Ramseier on Friday, but that search came up empty.
Madison police find service dog stolen downtown safe
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were searching after they said a service dog was stolen downtown. Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the dog was found safe. Police said Bentley, a male 12-year-old yellow lab, was taken from the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Bentley was wearing a collar with...
WIFR
Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
x1071.com
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement.
Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. Officials said the victim...
