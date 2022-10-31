Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes.
nbc15.com
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
fox47.com
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl enters treatment program
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15...
Man charged in Middleton coffee shop burglary
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after police said he burglarized a Middleton coffee shop late last week. Ilya Vinogradov, of Middleton, faces felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of theft of movable property. Online records show a Dane County court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor charge...
Madison Children’s Museum fires employee seen in Hitler costume on State Street
MADISON, Wis. — A man seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street was fired from his job Tuesday. The Madison Children’s Museum said in a statement Tuesday that they terminated the man’s employment due to the incident on Halloween weekend. The following statement was issued. The organization has determined that his continued employment would create an environment at...
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
x1071.com
Lancaster Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges
A woman from Lancaster was arrested on several charges Sunday around 7:30pm. 27 year old Grecia Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for Operating while Revoked, Possession of THC and Possession of an Illegal Article on East Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Mendoza-Mendoza was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody. Mendoza-Mendoza was also cited for No Seatbelt and Expired Registration.
fox47.com
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage.
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground...
WI Criminal Learns Pizza Box Not Best Spot To Hide Stolen Items
Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.
fox47.com
Sentencing scheduled for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha parade deaths
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted last week of 76 counts stemming from last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, has been scheduled for mid-November. During a court hearing Monday, Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and 16, less than one week...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
fox47.com
Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater.
nbc15.com
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said. Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of...
fox47.com
Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash; pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County on Oct. 29. It happened around 9:50 p.m. on CTH N south of CTH U in the Town of Cold Spring. Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that a group of pedestrians were...
fox47.com
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a...
Man missing from Verona area since Monday found safe
VERONA, Wis. — A man who had been missing from the Verona area since Monday was found safe Sunday, Verona police said. John Ramseier, 51, had last been seen Monday night in the area of Melody Circle and Melody Lane. Search teams surveyed Fireman’s Park on Friday looking for him but could not find him. RELATED: Volunteers search for man...
Daily Cardinal
Local stoner finds candy in his drugs
Madison drug community shocked by dangerous and unexpected candy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. When Madison student Benjamin Lang stuck his fingers in the familiar small plastic zip...
