ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

‘Giant cocktail party’ returns to rock Historic Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s PorchFest has returned Saturday after last year’s “Porch Fest Reimagined” was impacted by a nor’easter. PorchFest is a musical street party in Historic Springfield that brings people out to enjoy live music, delicious local food and an overall good time among family and friends.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local lands international magazine cover

ElDre Allen is a model, stylist and creative director who has dipped her toe back into modeling as a way to heal after her father’s passing. Through a random experience on Jacksonville Walking Tours, she discovered the Underground Vault. She was able to secure a 30 minute window for a photoshoot. She submitted those pictures which landed her the cover on a Dutch magazine. She talked to Rance about her love for creating and taking pleasure in showcasing her home city on such a large spectrum.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Game of the Week: St. Augustine continues rivalry dominance over Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. – It was a double Senior Night for the second-oldest rivalry in the state, with seniors from both St. Augustine and Palatka being introduced and honored prior to the game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Then St. Augustine’s seniors, and underclassmen, went out Friday night and did what...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Watch 2022 Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade on News4JAX+

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Join the City of Jacksonville as it honors our veterans and active-duty military. The 2022 Jacksonville Veterans Day parade is a patriotic spectacle featuring grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and more!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How to bake an apple pecan pie

Carlina Will from Cooking With Carlina is here to show us how to make her Apple Pecan Pie! She’s also discussing her charity called Pies for Veterans where the community donates money so they can give pies to Veterans for the Thanksgiving holiday. Carlina was inspired to start this because her dad is a disabled veteran and wanted to use her culinary skills to make a difference in the community. Last year, Carlina and her friends raised enough money to donate 30 pies for veterans in the Jacksonville area. She’s hoping to triple that this year to bring smiles to even more veterans! Please donate at the link below and put “Pies for Veterans” in the description. All donations are tax deductible. Thank you! Link: www.friendsofjacksonvillevtc.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of woman murdered by ex-boyfriend remembers her birthday, memory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday would have been Ashlee Rucker’s 36th birthday. Her ex-boyfriend, Chad Absher, was found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing her in 2017 in a double shooting that also seriously wounded her sister, Lisa. Rucker’s family and loved ones joined together Saturday to visit her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hanna’s Hope House collecting coats for homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A non-profit group created from scratch by a Jacksonville teenager will begin its annual coat collection drive to benefit the city’s less fortunate this winter. This is the third year Hannah’s Hope House will be collecting new and gently used coats and jackets for men,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

4 tips on when to replace your tires

As Jacksonville drivers approach the busy holiday travel season, below are four tips and warning signs on when to replace your tires, according to Roll by Goodyear. Low tire pressure is the leading cause of tire failure and may result in severe cracking or component separation. If you notice severe punctures or air loss in your tires, it might be time to replace your tires. To check tire pressure, use a tire pressure gauge and ensure your tires are inflated at the recommended PSI that can be found on the driver’s side door or in your vehicle’s manual.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

More than 400 transports in August for overdoses in Jacksonville, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the many calls Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedics receive, they are seeing hundreds of overdose cases every month. There were 435 overdose transports in August of this year, according to data from JFRD. In 2020, there were 491 transports for drug overdoses in the whole year. In 2021, there were 523 transports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

More than 100 newly registered voters gathered at Party to the Polls event

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – More than 100 new American voters gathered on Thursday on the Southside of Jacksonville for a “Party to the Polls” event. New American voters are immigrants and refugees that have been granted United States citizenship. Naturalized immigrants now make up 1 in 10 American voters, according to recent data.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 out of 4 Duval County charter schools get ‘D’ or ‘F’ grades from state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten of Duval County’s 40 charter schools are now working to improve their operations after receiving “D” or “F” grades from the state. When charter schools get low grades, state law dictates they turn in a plan to their sponsor, – in this case, Duval County Public Schools, – with a roadmap of how to get the school performing well again.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy