FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
‘Giant cocktail party’ returns to rock Historic Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s PorchFest has returned Saturday after last year’s “Porch Fest Reimagined” was impacted by a nor’easter. PorchFest is a musical street party in Historic Springfield that brings people out to enjoy live music, delicious local food and an overall good time among family and friends.
News4Jax.com
Local lands international magazine cover
ElDre Allen is a model, stylist and creative director who has dipped her toe back into modeling as a way to heal after her father’s passing. Through a random experience on Jacksonville Walking Tours, she discovered the Underground Vault. She was able to secure a 30 minute window for a photoshoot. She submitted those pictures which landed her the cover on a Dutch magazine. She talked to Rance about her love for creating and taking pleasure in showcasing her home city on such a large spectrum.
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: St. Augustine continues rivalry dominance over Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. – It was a double Senior Night for the second-oldest rivalry in the state, with seniors from both St. Augustine and Palatka being introduced and honored prior to the game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Then St. Augustine’s seniors, and underclassmen, went out Friday night and did what...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine vs. Palatka: One of area’s oldest rivalries reignites in Game of the Week
PALATKA, Fla. – Two teams go head-to-head in Putnam County for their last game of the regular season for this week’s Football Friday on 4 when Palatka High School takes on St. Augustine in one of the area’s oldest rivalries. Palatka High School is ready to end...
News4Jax.com
High school cross country: Bolles teams sweep titles; Creekside boys, Nease’s Matt Ryan golden
It was another unforgettable weekend for Bolles cross country runners. It was redemption for the Creekside boys and another individual win for a Nease runner. An unforgettable Saturday for local runners at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. Jillian Candelino and Aidan Ryan won individual state championships and pushed the Bulldogs...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night’s Week 11 games; playoffs up next
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s a wrap. The high school football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on tap. Who’s in, who’s out and who’s going where? That will be finalized on Sunday morning when the FHSAA releases its first brackets for its new Suburban and Metro state playoffs.
News4Jax.com
Watch 2022 Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade on News4JAX+
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Join the City of Jacksonville as it honors our veterans and active-duty military. The 2022 Jacksonville Veterans Day parade is a patriotic spectacle featuring grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and more!
News4Jax.com
How to bake an apple pecan pie
Carlina Will from Cooking With Carlina is here to show us how to make her Apple Pecan Pie! She’s also discussing her charity called Pies for Veterans where the community donates money so they can give pies to Veterans for the Thanksgiving holiday. Carlina was inspired to start this because her dad is a disabled veteran and wanted to use her culinary skills to make a difference in the community. Last year, Carlina and her friends raised enough money to donate 30 pies for veterans in the Jacksonville area. She’s hoping to triple that this year to bring smiles to even more veterans! Please donate at the link below and put “Pies for Veterans” in the description. All donations are tax deductible. Thank you! Link: www.friendsofjacksonvillevtc.com.
News4Jax.com
What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair
• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:. o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster. o Stardancer – a...
News4Jax.com
EverBank Field to TIAA Bank Field to ???: TIAA Bank to be renamed after sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – TIAA on Wednesday announced it is selling its Jacksonville-based bank to a group of investment funds, News4JAX news partner Jacksonville Daily Record reported. The bank will remain in Jacksonville but will get a new name that will be announced when the deal is done, the company...
News4Jax.com
‘My life has been a blessing’: Army veteran wins Hyundai Hometown Hero
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A retired Army sergeant who grew up in the Hilltop and Golfbrook projects of Northwest Jacksonville says his ‘life has been blessed’ as he found out on Tuesday that he is the latest Hyundai Hometown Hero. “I just do what my spirit tells me...
News4Jax.com
Family of woman murdered by ex-boyfriend remembers her birthday, memory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday would have been Ashlee Rucker’s 36th birthday. Her ex-boyfriend, Chad Absher, was found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing her in 2017 in a double shooting that also seriously wounded her sister, Lisa. Rucker’s family and loved ones joined together Saturday to visit her...
News4Jax.com
Hanna’s Hope House collecting coats for homeless
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A non-profit group created from scratch by a Jacksonville teenager will begin its annual coat collection drive to benefit the city’s less fortunate this winter. This is the third year Hannah’s Hope House will be collecting new and gently used coats and jackets for men,...
News4Jax.com
4 tips on when to replace your tires
As Jacksonville drivers approach the busy holiday travel season, below are four tips and warning signs on when to replace your tires, according to Roll by Goodyear. Low tire pressure is the leading cause of tire failure and may result in severe cracking or component separation. If you notice severe punctures or air loss in your tires, it might be time to replace your tires. To check tire pressure, use a tire pressure gauge and ensure your tires are inflated at the recommended PSI that can be found on the driver’s side door or in your vehicle’s manual.
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
News4Jax.com
More than 400 transports in August for overdoses in Jacksonville, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the many calls Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedics receive, they are seeing hundreds of overdose cases every month. There were 435 overdose transports in August of this year, according to data from JFRD. In 2020, there were 491 transports for drug overdoses in the whole year. In 2021, there were 523 transports.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist dead in crash at intersection of Southside, Beach boulevards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. Friday night. A Cadillac CTS was stopped at a red light, with a Honda motorcycle right behind it, according to FHP. The report said a Nissan...
News4Jax.com
More than 100 newly registered voters gathered at Party to the Polls event
JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – More than 100 new American voters gathered on Thursday on the Southside of Jacksonville for a “Party to the Polls” event. New American voters are immigrants and refugees that have been granted United States citizenship. Naturalized immigrants now make up 1 in 10 American voters, according to recent data.
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis, Charlie Crist make campaign stops in Northeast Florida ahead of election
Charlie Crist, the democratic gubernatorial candidate, and Governor Ron DeSantis campaigned in different areas of Northeast Florida on Friday. Crist visited Operation Save our Sons on the Northside of Jacksonville and Gov. DeSantis rallied voters in Clay County at the Bestbet poker club. Operation Save our Sons is an organization...
News4Jax.com
1 out of 4 Duval County charter schools get ‘D’ or ‘F’ grades from state
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten of Duval County’s 40 charter schools are now working to improve their operations after receiving “D” or “F” grades from the state. When charter schools get low grades, state law dictates they turn in a plan to their sponsor, – in this case, Duval County Public Schools, – with a roadmap of how to get the school performing well again.
