Carlina Will from Cooking With Carlina is here to show us how to make her Apple Pecan Pie! She’s also discussing her charity called Pies for Veterans where the community donates money so they can give pies to Veterans for the Thanksgiving holiday. Carlina was inspired to start this because her dad is a disabled veteran and wanted to use her culinary skills to make a difference in the community. Last year, Carlina and her friends raised enough money to donate 30 pies for veterans in the Jacksonville area. She’s hoping to triple that this year to bring smiles to even more veterans! Please donate at the link below and put “Pies for Veterans” in the description. All donations are tax deductible. Thank you! Link: www.friendsofjacksonvillevtc.com.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO