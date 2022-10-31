Read full article on original website
Tami Brown
3d ago
Maybe read the article. It's not for legal use for general public, it's to help people with PTSD and other mental health issues. As it says under supervised setting. Can't have an opinion if you're not willing to read the article.
Wake Up Chic
3d ago
Please do the research. It has incredible benefits for soldiers and other PTSD sufferers. It always amazes me that more people aren’t aware of the horrors of pain meds and others but choose to freak out over proven more natural treatments.
Chris Bohanon
2d ago
Jesus!! legal or not! the damn things grow all over Oregon! hell we have the best in the world! if you want them take them!
