ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy