Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bills-Packers tweet is the last thing Green Bay wants to see
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s flirtation with the Buffalo Bills continued on Twitter, which won’t help the Green Bay Packers odds. In this day and age, two words typed in a social media post can make all the difference. Everything Odell Beckham Jr. does at this...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers. Adding a second-round pick. The...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Buffalo Bills Babes to the rescue
When Michelle Marino noticed her phone was missing after the Bills vs. Packers game at Highmark Stadium, she took to social media to ask for help.
Yardbarker
Joshing: Bills QB Josh Allen Laughs In Face of Packers 'Big Hit'
It has happened before and it will happen again and it happened on "Sunday Night Football,'' with an opposing defense seeming to feel that a big hit against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might shake him up. That - again - is not how this guy works. In the Bills'...
