FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near Keefe and 7th, died at hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 1 around 1:23 a.m. near Keefe and 7th. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen went to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot in foot, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Appleton and Derby on Monday, Oct. 31 around 11:30 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the foot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests
Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
CBS 58
Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
NBC26
15-year-old girl charged in fatal Green Bay hit-and-run crash
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay. The 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that closed West Mason and Oneida Streets Sunday night. Police identified him as Cruz Beltron. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs
MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
CBS 58
Woman shot in Walker's Point, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to a release from MPD, a 45-year-old Milwaukee woman was reportedly shot at S. 9th St. and W. Pierce St. at around 5:20 a.m. She was taken to a hospital for treatment,...
newsfromthestates.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report shooting near Plankinton and Clybourn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Plankinton and Clybourn on Monday, Oct. 31 around 1:50 a.m. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area l hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Teen Dies in Green Bay Hit-and-Run, GoFundMe Page Set up for Victim’s Family
The identity of the victim in yesterday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Green Bay has been revealed via a GoFundMe page. 17-year-old Cruz, whose last name was not provided, was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Oneida and West Mason Streets at around 7:30 Sunday evening. Green Bay...
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
CBS 58
MPD: 13-year-old girl injured in shooting near Fairmount and Sherman Boulevard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl Monday afternoon, Oct. 31. Officials say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Fairmount and Sherman Boulevard, though it was originally believed to have occurred in Washington Park. The victim is being treated at a local...
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Mill Road crash in Milwaukee; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 near Graceland Cemetery – located near Sherman Boulevard and Mill Road. It happened around 3:15 p.m. According to police, a driver was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them from behind. Both drivers...
tmj4.com
People push for pedestrianizing Humboldt Park after 2 women and a baby are hit by drivers
MILWAUKEE — Keeping cars out of Humboldt Park. That's an option on the table after another person was hit by a car in the park in the last three days. In the latest incident, Milwaukee Police say they tried to pull over a reckless driver, but she took off. Officers say she hit two cars before driving through the park's grass and intentionally hitting a pedestrian.
