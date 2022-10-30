ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

County employees working at night may soon see a small pay bump

By Ralph Chapoco, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Brevard County commissioners agreed to hold a public hearing to consider allowing staff working evening and overnight shifts to get a small pay bump even if they aren't union members.

The commission also voted to allow no bid contracts up to $75,000. Previously, anything over $50,000 had required a bidding process.

Towing rates: Brevard Commission makes last minute push to raise towing rates before Smith leaves office

“Earlier this month you ratified a collective bargaining agreement with Labors International Union,” Human Resources Director Jerry Visco said. “Incorporated in that agreement were changes to the shift differential payment paid to union members for working the night and midnight shifts. The proposal in front of you to today is make those same shift differentials applicable to our non-union employees.”

A shift differential is the difference, usually an increase, that an employee will earn for working specific hours that are traditionally difficult to fill, such as the evening and late night.

Two people working the same job, for example, will earn $10 per hour worked, but the person working the night shift may earn $10.15 because that person decided to work during times that people traditionally don't want to work.

Firefighters: Brevard County increasing pay for some firefighters because of state mandate

According to the accompanying commission meeting agenda packet, staff working from midnight until the morning will earn a shift differential of $1.50 per hour, an increase of 90 cents. Those working the evening shift, from 3pm to 11pm, will get a shift differential of $1, up from 45 cents per hour.

The increase allows those who are not represented by the union to receive the same pay as those who are unionized.

A public hearing will now be likely scheduled for November.

The bidding change approved by the commission takes immediate effect. For higher-priced projects, the county requires multiple bids from vendors.

But sometimes, officials say competitive bidding is inefficient because of the time involved in going through the bid process for the given price. Most agencies use a competitive bid process once the estimated cost reaches a specified threshold.

Under the change, the bidding process will be required for projects that cost at least $75,000, whereas before the limit was $50,000.

“It is the increase of the thresholds that, in my opinion, that takes away the accountability and transparency to the people who come to these meetings to see what the purchases that the county is doing,” said Sandra Sullivan, who ran unsuccessfully for the District 4 commission seat

Port Canaveral: Port Canaveral union members approve updated contract, offering many sizable pay increase

But Commission Chair Kristine Zonka confirmed with County Manager Frank Abbate that all the contract information, even below the threshold for bidding, must still be publicly available.

Previously the county's rules required that information be advertised "from (a) newspaper of general circulation" like FLORIDA TODAY. Now, because of a state law passed this earlier year, the commission approved a cost-savings change that allows them, when applicable, to post the information on their own website and their vendor platform instead.

Ralph Chapoco is government and politics watchdog reporter. You can reach Chapoco at rchapoco@floridatoday.com and follow him on Twitter @rchapoco .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: County employees working at night may soon see a small pay bump

