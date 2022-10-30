Weather looks solid for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here .

---

Weather conditions should be excellent for the highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket – a three-core version of the more commonly flown Falcon 9 – from Kennedy Space Center this week.

If weather holds, Space Force forecasters expect 90% "go" conditions for the 9:40 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Nov. 1, launch from pad 39A. After liftoff, the rocket's two side boosters will target landings at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zones 1 and 2, generating powerful – but largely harmless – sonic booms on the way down.

"The threat for showers over land will be low going into the primary launch window Tuesday morning with fog and stratus potentially around in the morning," Space Launch Delta 45 forecasters said Sunday. "An isolated shower moving in from the Atlantic can’t be ruled out, which will be the primary weather concern for the launch."

Upper-level winds and conditions around the landing zone were both noted as "low risk."

Related: SpaceX Falcon Heavy mission to bring back double sonic boom landing after 3-year absence

Teams have until 10:11 a.m. EDT to launch the rocket with the Space Force's USSF-44, a mostly classified mission that's expected to fly two main payloads to orbit. Orbital requirements for the mission mean that while the two side boosters will return to the Cape, the center core won't have enough fuel left over for a drone ship landing. It will instead be expended, or ditched into the Atlantic Ocean.

In the event of a delay to Wednesday, conditions remain the same at 90% "go."

Tuesday's flight will mark the fourth mission for Falcon Heavy. The rocket debuted in 2018 and has flown a mix of private and government missions, but has been on a three-year hiatus as SpaceX and customers prep their spacecraft. At least three more Heavy flights are expected going into next year.

The rocket is essentially three Falcon 9s, the most commonly launched vehicle from the Space Coast, strapped together. The configuration allows SpaceX to generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff and take more complicated missions to Earth orbit and beyond.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

Contact Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com or 321-242-3715. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram at @EmreKelly.

Launch Tuesday, Nov. 1

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Mission: Space Force's USSF-44

Launch Time: 9:40 a.m. to 10:11 a.m. EDT

Launch Pad: 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Trajectory: East

Landing: Cape Canaveral's Landing Zones 1 and 2

Weather: 90% "go"

Visit floridatoday.com/space at 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Nov. 1, for real-time updates and live video.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Weather looks solid for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center