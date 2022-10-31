ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Alabama Might be Secretly Calling the Hogs Nearing End Against Ole Miss, LSU

By Andy Hodges
 3 days ago

The Tide control their own destiny in the SEC West, but might welcome help.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there's going to be a big shakeup in the SEC West, it could be right here.

Yes, Arkansas could play a huge role in messing up plans for everybody.

Their biggest fan headed into the final month of the season might be Alabama.

With LSU and Ole Miss coming to town a week after playing the Crimson Tide, their margin of error could get really wide with a little help from the Razorbacks. That's assuming they take care of business with wins.

On the other side of the league, it's all about who wins Saturday between Georgia and Tennessee. Other people can take a stab at picking the winner on that one but this just might be the Vols' year.

Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin / USA TODAY Sports)

Hogs coach Sam Pittman knows this. It's just an additional motivational tool he can use and he's pretty good at using every extra thing he can. If you can't change what happened with Alabama in the game, you can definitely affect the teams still in the running.

The Rebels have that game Nov. 12 against Alabama in Oxford and that road trip here. The Tigers, who have Alabama and Arkansas before a season-ending road trip to play Texas A&M.

Mathematically, the Hogs could still share the West title, even get hung up in one of those multiple teams finishing at the top ... if they run the table on league wins against LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri.

Mississippi Rebels coach Lane Kiffin (second from right) celebrates with safety Tysheem Johnson (0) in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. (Daniel Dunn / USA TODAY Sports)

Oh, they also have to get some help with the three teams in front of them dealing with the Crimson Tide.

Right now, though, the folks in Tuscaloosa may be secretly calling the Hogs.

It would make their lives easier.

Knowing Pittman, he'd probably like to help them in this case.

