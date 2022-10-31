ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Giants trade deadline 2022: 8 receivers on the market who could help Daniel Jones

Trading Kadarius Toney was addition by subtraction. But at some point, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could stand to get some help for quarterback Daniel Jones. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That much is obvious after watching the Giants lose to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13,...
NJ.com

What’s worse: Jets’ Zach Wilson’s interceptions vs. Patriots or his alarming explanation after the game?

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson put both of his hands on his all-black helmet as MetLife Stadium groaned collectively. It was late in the third quarter in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots – a more lopsided and disappointing setback than the final score suggested – and Wilson’s habit of improvising outside of the pocket while under pressure had just backfired with a horrendous interception.
Empire Sports Media

How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?

The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
NJ.com

NFL analysts pump the brakes on Jets’ Zach Wilson

That’s the best way to describe New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s game Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Yes, the second-year quarterback had the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin. But his three interceptions in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium have the pundits hitting the brakes on Wilson.
NJ.com

Chiefs have big plans for Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last week for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Toney, considered a draft bust by the Giants, could flourish with...
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Big Blue View

‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Ed, Tony D. react to Seattle loss

Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio react to the New York Giants’ loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks. We also try to put the team’s 6-2 record in perspective, and discuss second-half of the season expectations. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue...
Big Blue View

Observations from NYG vs SEA

I had most of this typed up as a comment, but honestly it's long enough to deserve a full fanpost. I was at the game yesterday (Hawks fan). I had a lot of fun chatting with you guys this week, and thought I'd drop by to offer a few observations that maybe didn't make it onto TV. (Maybe they did, I haven't seen the broadcast).
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/1: Trade deadline day, playoff chances, more headlines

Daboll said that he and GM Joe Schoen are in “constant communication” and in “lockstep on a lot of things....We’ll try to do whatever we think is best for the team. And I think each circumstance that comes up, whether it comes up, whether it doesn’t, we’ll just take it head on.”
Big Blue View

Amon-Ra St. Brown

How about making a run at Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lion’s? They are going nowhere and need to continue to rebuild. He is a rising second year player one a 4 year deal. Low base of $825k and $1.1 M cap. He is signed through 2024. He has...

