Giants trade deadline 2022: 8 receivers on the market who could help Daniel Jones
Trading Kadarius Toney was addition by subtraction. But at some point, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could stand to get some help for quarterback Daniel Jones. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That much is obvious after watching the Giants lose to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13,...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Giants’ Joe Schoen’s salary cap situation as he ponders wide receiver deals
The Giants’ offense could use some help — and that was evident in Sunday’s loss at Seattle. So what will general manager Joe Schoen do to help coach Brian Daboll’s team?. Well, as you ponder that question — in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline...
What’s worse: Jets’ Zach Wilson’s interceptions vs. Patriots or his alarming explanation after the game?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson put both of his hands on his all-black helmet as MetLife Stadium groaned collectively. It was late in the third quarter in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots – a more lopsided and disappointing setback than the final score suggested – and Wilson’s habit of improvising outside of the pocket while under pressure had just backfired with a horrendous interception.
Giants’ Brian Daboll sends message to team heading into bye week, trade deadline
SEATTLE — The Giants were not pleased with their performance. The team that had spent most of this season winning in the end was clubbed in the fourth quarter Sunday by a journeyman quarterback who twice called MetLife Stadium home. In a drive that took less than two minutes...
Giants add wide receiver from Joe Schoen’s former team 1 day after trade deadline
Joe Schoen could not find a suitable partner in his bid to add a wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the Giants general manager did find an opportunity to bring in a familiar player at the position Wednesday. The Giants claimed 6-foot-4, 210-pound Isaiah Hodgins after the lanky...
For Giants’ Brian Daboll, now comes the hard part as his offense sputters | Politi
SEATTLE — Brian Daboll, a man who has enjoyed more victory cigars than some rookie NFL head coaches do in their entire careers, began his postgame press conference at Lumen Stadium with two words that have been heretofore unfamiliar. “Tough loss.”. Tough, but for his Giants, not surprising. They...
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
NFL analysts pump the brakes on Jets’ Zach Wilson
That’s the best way to describe New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s game Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Yes, the second-year quarterback had the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin. But his three interceptions in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium have the pundits hitting the brakes on Wilson.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/31: Reaction to Seattle loss, trade deadline, more headlines
BBV's Ed Valentine's stance is that GM Joe Schoen and the Giants have to remember that they are building for the long term. Their surprising success this season should not lead them to give up premium draft assets for a win-now, quick fix type player. That, though, does not mean...
Chiefs have big plans for Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last week for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Toney, considered a draft bust by the Giants, could flourish with...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Jets’ bizarre demotion of Joe Flacco makes no sense, unless they’re trying to trade him
The Jets made some puzzling decisions with their quarterbacks before Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. And coach Robert Saleh’s explanation in the aftermath of the loss didn’t provide much clarity as to what it all means going forward. Let’s start with the moves the Jets made before...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Ed, Tony D. react to Seattle loss
Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio react to the New York Giants’ loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks. We also try to put the team’s 6-2 record in perspective, and discuss second-half of the season expectations. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue...
Giants’ Joe Schoen makes right decision by not dealing draft picks at trade deadline
Sometimes the best trades are the ones that never get made and that’s the smart conclusion Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came to at their first trade deadline together as the team’s chief decision makers. This is not a team on the brink...
Big Blue View
Observations from NYG vs SEA
I had most of this typed up as a comment, but honestly it's long enough to deserve a full fanpost. I was at the game yesterday (Hawks fan). I had a lot of fun chatting with you guys this week, and thought I'd drop by to offer a few observations that maybe didn't make it onto TV. (Maybe they did, I haven't seen the broadcast).
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/1: Trade deadline day, playoff chances, more headlines
Daboll said that he and GM Joe Schoen are in “constant communication” and in “lockstep on a lot of things....We’ll try to do whatever we think is best for the team. And I think each circumstance that comes up, whether it comes up, whether it doesn’t, we’ll just take it head on.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
‘Idiot’ ex-Jets, Eagles QB butchers Yankees-Red Sox reference in Giants’ loss to Seahawks
But former New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez was pretty hard on himself after messing up a reference while calling the New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When Seattle’s Jason Myers’ field-goal kick was deflected but still good,...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ GM Joe Schoen talks trade deadline, more
On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast we hear some audio from New York Giants GM Joe Schoen as he discusses the trade deadline and other topics. 1:20 — Schoen on why the team didn’t make any trades. 2:47 — Schoen on the Kadarius...
Big Blue View
Amon-Ra St. Brown
How about making a run at Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lion’s? They are going nowhere and need to continue to rebuild. He is a rising second year player one a 4 year deal. Low base of $825k and $1.1 M cap. He is signed through 2024. He has...
