HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Hazleton pharmacy will have to pay $210K in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances such as oxycodone, amphetamine salts, and naloxone.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO