WOLF
Police: 'Fake' firefighter responds to scene of fatal fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A Sunbury man is facing multiple charges after police say he posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two victims to family members. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Michael Stahl after police became aware of the incident....
WOLF
Man arrested, charged for taking runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after State Police say he knowingly took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. State Police report that on September 27th around 2 AM, troopers received a report of a runaway teen from West Mahanoy Township.
WOLF
County deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people are facing multiple charges after police say two men were involved in a stabbing and a Luzerne County deputy sheriff attempted to cover it up. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police charged Marquise Rochester, 31, with stabbing Dionte...
WOLF
Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K for missing thousands of doses
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Hazleton pharmacy will have to pay $210K in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances such as oxycodone, amphetamine salts, and naloxone.
WOLF
One man dead after crashing truck into utility pole
NIPPENOSE TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office announced Wednesday that the driver of a pickup truck died in a Jersey Shore crash after crashing into a utility pole. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. was called to the scene of a single-car crash in Nippenose...
WOLF
PSP: Charges pending against woman who stole vehicle, committed hit-and-run and theft
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A woman is facing charges in Carbon County after State Police say she stole a vehicle, committed a hit and run, and retail theft. According to State Police, a woman, whose name hasn't been released, stole a vehicle from a 56-year-old Jim Thorpe man around October 15th.
WOLF
One shot in the mouth, two others shot in Reading over the weekend
READING Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating two separate shootings from the weekend that left three people injured in the city of Reading , according to the City of Reading press release. Officials say that the first shooting happened on the 500 block of South Ct. at about 8:56...
WOLF
Arrest warrant issued for teen accused of raping 15-year-old girl
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a teen they say raped a 15-year-old girl. State Police say that on July 25th around 7 AM, troopers received a report of an alleged rape that happened on Kindt Road in Mount Pleasant Township.
WOLF
Police seek to identify man accused of breaking into fire company
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is on the loose after allegedly breaking into a fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company, one man broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. West Mahanoy Township Police are investigating. Anyone who...
WOLF
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at girlfriend during argument last week
GORDON, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Gordon, Schuylkill County, is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at his girlfriend multiple times last Tuesday. According to Skook News, on October 26th around 11:30 AM, police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired.
WOLF
Lycoming Co. woman pleads guilty to starving her children to death
LYCOMING CO. — According to court documents, Marie Snyder has pled guilty to charges that stem from intentionally starving her two children to death in 2016 and 2017. Police discovered the remains of 6-year-old Nicole Snyder and 4-year-old Jasmine Snyder buried in the yard of a Hepburn Township home last November.
WOLF
Two women arrested on drug charges following traffic stop on I-80
KIDDER TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A traffic stop on I-80 in Kidder Township lead to the arrest of two women after State Police say they found nearly 4 lbs of fentanyl in the vehicle. According to troopers, on October 25th just before 5 PM, State Police stopped a...
WOLF
Geisinger to offer hunters' screening clinic on Shamokin Area Community Hospital campus
COAL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Geisinger announced that they will host a free hunters’ health screening clinic from 12 PM to 4 PM on Thursday, Nov. 10th at the Geisinger Ressler Building at 4203 Hospital Road in Coal Township. Every year, more than a million hunting licenses...
WOLF
A local family with a goal of adopting a child from Haiti, now home in NEPA
Sunbury, Northumberland County.(WOLF) — A local family with a goal of adopting a child from Haiti – was met with many obstacles – after 5 years – that child is now home in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The adoption process was a challenge for the Morales families due...
WOLF
Montoursville Memorial Gardens renovations for lives lost on Flight 800
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING CO.(WOLF) — 25 years later, the TWA Flight 800 crash is remembered as one of the deadliest aircraft accidents in the U.S. at that time. 16 members of the Montoursville Area High School French club, including 5 chaperones were on board when the plane went down. The...
WOLF
Berwick bank officer sentenced for scheme to receive bank loans through fake statements
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick bank officer was sentenced to a year behind bars for carrying out a scheme to receive bank loans by providing false statements. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 49-year-old Matthew Mensinger, of Berwick, was the Chief Lending Officer of a bank in Berwick.
WOLF
PennDOT Announces New Changes to Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — PennDOT today held a press conference to note the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s assistance in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. This year included the infusion of additional federal transportation investments covering 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges across six...
WOLF
Children's Service Center Expands Crisis Intervention Services
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Children’s Service Center has announced enhancements to its Crisis Intervention Services throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties. The services provide rapid response to mental health situations which threaten the well-being of the individual in crisis. Starting this month, children and adolescents, as well...
WOLF
Lycoming Co. man ordered to pay over $203K in restitution, sentenced for tax evasion
COGAN STATION, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man from Cogan Station, Lycoming County, was sentenced on Monday for attempting to evade income taxes between 2015 and 2019. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 34-year-old Devon Buck was sentenced to 2 years of probation and a $3,000 fine for attempting to evade $203,324 in federal income taxes. A judge also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $203,324 to the IRS.
WOLF
Toys for Tots donation provides free entry to World of Little League Museum
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Visitors with a giving heart have the opportunity to earn free admission to the World of Little League Museum this holiday season thanks to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. “We are proud to once again be a part of the...
