Sunbury, PA

WOLF

Police: 'Fake' firefighter responds to scene of fatal fire

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A Sunbury man is facing multiple charges after police say he posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two victims to family members. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Michael Stahl after police became aware of the incident....
SUNBURY, PA
WOLF

County deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people are facing multiple charges after police say two men were involved in a stabbing and a Luzerne County deputy sheriff attempted to cover it up. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police charged Marquise Rochester, 31, with stabbing Dionte...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K for missing thousands of doses

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Hazleton pharmacy will have to pay $210K in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances such as oxycodone, amphetamine salts, and naloxone.
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

One man dead after crashing truck into utility pole

NIPPENOSE TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office announced Wednesday that the driver of a pickup truck died in a Jersey Shore crash after crashing into a utility pole. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. was called to the scene of a single-car crash in Nippenose...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One shot in the mouth, two others shot in Reading over the weekend

READING Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating two separate shootings from the weekend that left three people injured in the city of Reading , according to the City of Reading press release. Officials say that the first shooting happened on the 500 block of South Ct. at about 8:56...
READING, PA
WOLF

Police seek to identify man accused of breaking into fire company

WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is on the loose after allegedly breaking into a fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company, one man broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. West Mahanoy Township Police are investigating. Anyone who...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at girlfriend during argument last week

GORDON, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Gordon, Schuylkill County, is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at his girlfriend multiple times last Tuesday. According to Skook News, on October 26th around 11:30 AM, police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired.
GORDON, PA
WOLF

Lycoming Co. woman pleads guilty to starving her children to death

LYCOMING CO. — According to court documents, Marie Snyder has pled guilty to charges that stem from intentionally starving her two children to death in 2016 and 2017. Police discovered the remains of 6-year-old Nicole Snyder and 4-year-old Jasmine Snyder buried in the yard of a Hepburn Township home last November.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PennDOT Announces New Changes to Interstate 81

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — PennDOT today held a press conference to note the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s assistance in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. This year included the infusion of additional federal transportation investments covering 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges across six...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Children's Service Center Expands Crisis Intervention Services

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Children’s Service Center has announced enhancements to its Crisis Intervention Services throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties. The services provide rapid response to mental health situations which threaten the well-being of the individual in crisis. Starting this month, children and adolescents, as well...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Lycoming Co. man ordered to pay over $203K in restitution, sentenced for tax evasion

COGAN STATION, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man from Cogan Station, Lycoming County, was sentenced on Monday for attempting to evade income taxes between 2015 and 2019. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 34-year-old Devon Buck was sentenced to 2 years of probation and a $3,000 fine for attempting to evade $203,324 in federal income taxes. A judge also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $203,324 to the IRS.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

