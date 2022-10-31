Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
An Artist Who Commands His Own Path, Dillon Utter Is as Mellow as Mountain AirColin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Volleyball Punches Ticket to Section IV Class A Championship
The Union-Endicott volleyball team is moving on! The Tigers took down Horseheads in four sets to advance to the Section IV Class A Championship game. U-E will take on Vestal for the title.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Volleyball Advance to Section IV Class B Title Game with Win Over Windsor
The wins keep coming for the Owego Volleyball team as the Indians take down Windsor 3-1 and advance to the Section IV Class B title game. OFA will take on Maine-Endwell in the championship game.
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
cuse.com
Orange Welcome Southern New Hampshire For Exhibition Finale
Game Details: Tuesday, Nov. 1, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Southern New Hampshire Links: News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse will conclude its exhibition slate on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m, when the squad will face Division II Southern New Hampshire (SNHU) inside the JMA Wireless Dome. SETTING THE STAGE.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate
Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
Five Mile Point Speedway closes after 72 years in the Heath family
Back in 1972, Irv and Anna Heath built the Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood, just outside of Binghamton. For the next 72 years this quarter-mile, clay facility was a Saturday night staple of short-track racing in the Southern Tier. In 2003, the Heath’s grandson, Andrew Harpell, took control of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Forget Me Not" Memorial Park Opens Today to Honor Children Lost to Crime
Cheri Lindsey was just 12 years old when she was abducted and murdered at Six and a Half Sturges Street on March 26th, 1984. James Wales was convicted and sentenced to 33 years to life in prison after confessing to the murder. Today, officials from Broome County and the City...
No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school bus and car
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic slowed but no one was injured in Elmira Heights Wednesday morning after an accident between a school bus and a car. The Elmira Police Department said a car rear-ended an Elmira Heights Central School District bus on College Ave around 8:20 a.m. on November 2. Police said there were […]
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Fatal crash on State Highway 12 in Greene
Yesterday, at approximately 4:19 p.m., New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Greene.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Elliot Cadeau, Mike Williams
Plenty of recruiting news from both the Syracuse basketball and football world on this Halloween edition of the roundup. We start with Syracuse basketball and 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams. He is set to announce his decision on Nov. 6, and the Orange is in his final five schools, according to 247 Sports. Along with SU, Williams is considering DePaul, Wake Forest, LSU and Clemson. The Bishop Walsh School guard is ranked 96th in his class, and took an official visit to Syracuse back in mid-September.
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
NewsChannel 36
Southern Tier Church of Christ Hosting Harvest Festival
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Southern Tier Church of Christ will be holding a harvest festival with food and free activities for kids. The festival will take place at the Church this Saturday on Thurston Street in Elmira from 12 to 3 PM. There will be four food trucks at...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lourdes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Pavilion Care Center in Johnson City
Tuesday afternoon Lourdes Hospital cut the ribbon, officially completing their new "Lourdes Pavilion" facility next to the Oakdale Mall. Building off the health and fitness center on the first floor, a new primary care facility, along with a drive-thru and walk-in pharmacy is officially complete in Johnson City. Dozens of...
WKTV
Sidewalk closure in Oneonta starts Wednesday
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- A sidewalk closure is in place for residents in Oneonta, from Main Street to Church Street, in Oneonta. A private contractor will be working at 47 Chestnut Street from, Nov. 2 until Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. During this time, the sidewalk on that side of the street will be closed.
tompkinsweekly.com
Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term
The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
wskg.org
An Oneonta native comes home to perform for the OCA
Internationally-recognized sitarist, and Oneonta native, Arjun Verma, returns to his hometown for a concert sponsored by the Oneonta Concert Association. He joins us to talk about Indian Classical Music, his collaborations with other musicians, and the lecture demonstration the will precede the concert by two days. Photo credit: Arjun Verma.
