Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death
Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
Ron Rivera admits Commanders made mistake signing William Jackson
After a tumultuous couple of weeks, William Jackson got his wish. The Washington Commanders traded the disgruntled cornerback to the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams swapped future conditional late-round draft picks. The trade with the Steelers helped the Commanders avoid releasing Jackson for no compensation. Jackson wanted out of Washington,...
Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss
The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL
The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon. Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future
The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Bills upgrade at RB in trade with Colts
The Buffalo Bills made an upgrade at the running back position Tuesday in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines from the Colts just before the trade deadline passed. The Colts are getting back running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter.
Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior
The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Darnell Mooney’s Latest Quote On Justin Fields is incredibly true
Darnell Mooney spoke for the Bears’ fan base when he expressed concern about Justin Fields taking hits. Following their road victory against the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears entered Week 8 on a high note. However, Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys brought Justin Fields and his group crashing back to earth.
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Take About Vikings’ Offense
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the most underrated teams in the NFL through eight weeks. After beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday, the Vikings improved to 6-1. This is the fifth-straight win for the Vikings and they are first in the NFC North. Minnesota has a group...
49ers Notebook: Impact of Wilson trade; Aiyuk breaks out; Mitchell, Armstead updates; Defense gets its swagger back
The San Francisco 49ers have had issues keeping their running backs healthy. They've had issues keeping everyone healthy, but the depth at running back has been tested over the years. Tuesday's biggest 49ers-related storyline was the team trading running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick. General manager John Lynch discussed the decision at length during a conference call shortly after the trade deadline had passed.
T.J. Hockenson thought Lions could trade him, but not to Vikings
Tight end T.J. Hockenson was admittedly surprised the Detroit Lions agreed to send him to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. "I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here," Hockenson explained Wednesday about his thoughts on the transaction, as shared by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "When I got here last night I was like, 'This is pretty sweet.' Just excited to be here, for real."
