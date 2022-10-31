Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blues Rebuild May Be Inevitable
What was once thought to only be a crossroad of the 2022-23 season now may have quickly developed into a much larger problem for the St. Louis Blues. As the team is currently regrouping and planning new schemes to break themselves out of a five-game losing skid, general manager Doug Armstrong took to the stage and addressed the media regarding the state of the franchise.
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Loss to Ducks
First, let me report the score. In the game last night, the Maple Leafs lost to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime by a score of 4-3. Second, I want to start by explaining some things about these Toronto Maple Leafs’ game reports. I try to write each one as a separate entity and give my opinions on just what I see happening in a particular game. I try not to be influenced by past performances. As a team, it matters not if they lost the five previous games or won them. My reports are on the one game only.
Yardbarker
Is Bruins’ Coaching Change Bad News for Maple Leafs’ Keefe?
As Damien Cox of the Toronto Star noted in his column yesterday, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe’s biggest failing is that he hasn’t yet won during the first round of the playoffs. (from “Fire Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe? After 10 games? Don’t be ridiculous,” Damien Cox, Toronto Star, 31/10/2022).
Hamilton Take2: Sabres show promise with fast start
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last summer, fans were stopping me all the time talking about how excited they were about the Buffalo Sabres. We saw some of that excitement last April after Jack Eichel returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and RJ was honored in front of big crowds. As the Sabres won more in April, more people were showing up trying to see if it was real.
WGMD Radio
Sharks’ Timo Meier shows off concentration to score impressive goal vs Ducks
San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier scored an impressive goal during the team’s 6-5 shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Meier’s goal came in the second period on a power play. He received the puck at center ice, and as he was driving toward the net, he was tripped up by a couple of Ducks defenders. Meier fell down, got back up and somehow still had control of the puck to put his shot on goal and past goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
FOX Sports
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
Detroit News
Red Wings' Matt Luff back on the ice after 18 stitches following puck to the face
Buffalo, N.Y. — Matt Luff isn't a big fan of blood, so this wasn't ideal. Luff was hit on the side of his mouth Saturday night with a shot puck against Minnesota. Luff immediately looked and felt around his face to assess the damage. The news wasn't good. "I...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: MTL @ MIN - 14:55 of the Second Period
Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event - High-Sticking the Puck. Explanation: The Situation Room confirmed that Marco Rossi's stick made contact with the puck at or below the normal height of his shoulders prior to Kirill Kaprizov shooting the puck into the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
Yardbarker
Islanders Weekly: Resilience & Resolve Lead to 3 Straight Wins
The New York Islanders won three straight last week against the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche surprising everyone – except themselves. There seemed to be a belief in the locker room that, at some point, the changes head coach Lane Lambert would eventually work, even if it would come with some growing pains.
Yardbarker
Sabres Should be Happy but not Satisfied With Hot Start to Season
The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up their last game of October on Halloween night by thrashing the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 8-3 and it was a culmination of everything going right offensively for them. They improved to an overall record of 6-3-0 and there has been a lot to be positive about during those first nine games. The goal-scoring has been incredible, the goaltending has been solid, and the defense has persevered through adversity. This has been a Sabres team that is fun to watch, and one that has the tools to make a run at the playoffs.
Yardbarker
As Speculation Heats Up Around Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs Coach and Players Focus on Winning
The music was blaring at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday. A signature of Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe-led practices, the speakers were back on as the team practiced at home for the first time in 11 days. The players had smiles on their faces. The core group of players...
Rasmus Dahlin Enters the Norris Trophy Conversation
The 22-year-old defenseman has been an important reason the Buffalo Sabres' success in October.
CBS News
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes
After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren to Play Saturday Against Bruins
The Toronto Maple Leafs will get some reinforcements on defense this week. Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the Swede is set to be activated from long-term injured reserve on Friday and will be in the lineup when the team hosts the Boston Bruins on Saturday. "The plan is to...
FOX Sports
Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers
TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for...
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
