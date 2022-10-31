ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Genshin Impact Supporter Has Designed And 3D-Printed A Little Witch Hu Tao Figure In Time For The Upcoming HalloweenThemed Version 3.2 Special Programming

Due to the efforts of one committed 3D modeler, some members of the Genshin Impact community are already getting into the Halloween spirit with the help of a gorgeous Hu Tao figure. As a devastatingly powerful Pyro Vision bearer who uses ghosts to her advantage, Hu Tao is one of the most well-known characters from Genshin Impact.
After The Initial Release, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Receive A Large Batch Of Downloadable Content Featuring Playable Heroes Like Storm And Venom

Several rumored downloadable characters, including Storm and Venom, have been allegedly confirmed through a peculiar marketing push for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For the upcoming tactical role-playing game, players can enlist the aid of the Mightiest Heroes of Earth in their battle against Hydra and Lilith’s demonic offspring. Recently,...
Disney Is Looking for Independent Game Developers To Create Titles Based On Its Many Intellectual Properties

No matter how small your company may be, Disney wants independent game developers to know that it is always interested in hearing about good game concepts. So, in recent years, Disney has expanded its outlook on video games to include licensing partnerships with smaller developers such as Dlalla Studio and Bithell Games. This is in spite of the fact that Disney has collaborated on video games with industry heavyweights such as Electronic Arts, PlayStation, and Square Enix.
A New Diagram Contrasts Spider-PS1 Man With His PS4 Debut, Showing The Dramatic Improvement In Visual Quality Between The Two Releases

Suppose you played the original PlayStation version of Spider-Man back in 2000. In that case, you might feel nostalgic looking at this new image comparing Black Cat and Spider-Man from that game with their counterparts in Insomniac Games‘ open-world Spider-Man from 2018. While waiting for November’s release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, fans can enjoy this graphic that looks back on the character’s extensive history in video games.
Although Overwatch 2 Has Replaced The Original And Is Now Free To Play, The Original Game Is Still Sold In Some Places

Although Overwatch has been superseded by Overwatch 2, which has rendered the former obsolete, some stores still offer physical copies of the former game. Overwatch 2, the successor to Blizzard’s famous team shooter, offers the same endearing experience as its predecessor despite controversy and a rocky debut. While the long-awaited PvE feature won’t arrive until next year, Blizzard has already started making amends for the title’s missteps by giving players free skins and more XP for ranking up in the Battle Pass.
The EXP Penalty In Final Fantasy 11 Was Developed With The Intention Of Encouraging Players To Collaborate Closely

Playing big sandbox games can be challenging to form connections and friendships with the other players. Adding an experience penalty system was one of the reasons why Final Fantasy 11 was designed to be more difficult than other MMORPGs available at the time. You will lose experience points if you pass away, and if you pass away too frequently, you risk having entire levels wiped out.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
An Exceptionally Skilled Elden Ring Player Wins The Game Using Only Their Hands

Using only their bare fists, one Elden Ring player has mastered the game’s combat system and completed the entire game. Elden Ring is a massive game with countless bosses and a wide variety of opponents. Many players settle on a particular weapon from the Elden Ring as part of the character-creation process. Massive weapons like the Dragon Greatclaw and Giant Crusher are preferred by strength-based players, whereas spells and incantations are the main focus of mage classes.
A Seemingly Unexpected Alteration To A Cutscene In Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Created By Monolith Soft May Has A More Profound Significance Than Initially Meets The Eye

Fans of Monolith Soft‘s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have spotted a sly edit to one of the game’s sequences. If the change was minor, it might not be a big concern that it wasn’t noted in the latest significant update for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The difference was pointed out, though, and not without cause. Because of this change, gamers of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may wonder if there is more to the plot than they have been led to believe.
New Eerie Skins Are Just One Of The Many Surprises That Overwatch 2 Is Dishing Out To Its Legion Of Fans In Celebration Of Its Annual Seasonal Event, Halloween Terror

The new teaser for Overwatch 2’s upcoming Halloween Terror event showcases some eerie skins available to players. However, for some players, how Blizzard releases the new content reinforces their fears about how Overwatch 2 will manage future content drops. Overwatch’s annual Halloween Terror event debuted in the base game...
Information Gatherer For Modern Warfare 2 Discovers Mention Of Zombies Game Mode

People who didn’t play this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 because there wasn’t enough zombie content should give it another shot. A Zombies mode might still be added to the game after all, according to recent information that has come to light. If you can’t slay hordes of the undead, it doesn’t seem like a Call of Duty game, does it?
People Are Completing Fallout: New Vegas In Under 9 Minutes

A typical run-through of Fallout: New Vegas, during which the player chooses one of the game’s four possible conclusions and participates in a significant number of the game’s optional quests, will take approximately forty hours. On the other hand, as is their customary practice, speedrunners have discovered ways to completely obliterate that time limit and are finishing New Vegas in a mere nine minutes.
This Assassin’s Creed Origins Cosplay Is Incredible, Featuring The Gold Mask And Winged Shield That Were Integral To Bayek’s Servant Of Amun Armor

An incredible Bayek of Siwa from Assassin’s Creed Origins costume, complete with his Servant of Amun clothing, brings the character to life. In the 2017 installment of the open-world series, players traveled to Ancient Egypt to help Bayek avenge the loss of his son by eliminating members of the Order of the Ancients. Assassin’s Creed cosplay is frequent because of the franchise’s many playable heroes, but one fan went all out to become Egypt’s final Medjay.
IGN

Apex Legends: DirectX 12 Beta Support Arrives on PC, New Class Passive Seemingly Leaked on Dev Stream

Apex Legends has introduced a new beta opt-in feature that enables support for DirectX 12 on PC. As the developers implements the interface, they are asking for feedback from users to improve it. “We need your help to gather data and feedback for our initial DX12 implementation,” the developers wrote in a post on the game’s subreddit. “You may not see a difference yet, but we wanted to get it in your hands to try as many different hardware, software and streaming configurations as we can before rolling out to the whole community. Though this initial beta release may not have noticeable changes for most players, it's an important step that lays the groundwork for future improvements.”
