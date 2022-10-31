This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Alex Ovechkin's ascension up the all-time goals list continued Saturday night at Capital One Arena, his second-period strike moving him past Gordie Howe for most goals with a single franchise (787). Anthony Mantha's goal early in the third put the Washington Capitals up, 2-0, and they appeared to be cruising.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 HOURS AGO