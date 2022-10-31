ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Hallowell sidewalk closed after granite block falls from building

HALLOWELL (WGME) -- A granite block fell four stories off a building in Hallowell and weather may be to blame. The sidewalk is closed around 103 Water Street after a block fell four stories from a building's façade, and there's concern additional granite blocks may be loose and fall.
HALLOWELL, ME
WPFO

89-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Thomaston

THOMASTON (WGME) -- A Connecticut man was killed after he was struck by a car in Thomaston on Wednesday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The Courier-Gazette reports the 89-year-old was returning to the Hampton Inn, where he was staying, after getting ice cream about 6 p.m. when the car hit him as he crossed Route 1.
THOMASTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy