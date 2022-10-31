Read full article on original website
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
Honorary grave marker for former teacher unveiled by students in Bath
BATH (WGME) - Students in Bath raised more than $1,000 to preserve the memory of a teacher, Lillian Fisher, who died in 1960. She had taught for 50 years at Fisher Mitchell School before it was named after her. “A few years ago our students at Fisher Mitchell and I...
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
Hallowell sidewalk closed after granite block falls from building
HALLOWELL (WGME) -- A granite block fell four stories off a building in Hallowell and weather may be to blame. The sidewalk is closed around 103 Water Street after a block fell four stories from a building's façade, and there's concern additional granite blocks may be loose and fall.
National Labor Relations Board issues complaint against Chipotle for closing Augusta store
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against Chipotle for the way it closed its store in Augusta. The complaint accuses Chipotle of violating the National Labor Relations Act in July when it closed its Augusta store while employees were attempting to unionize. NLRB Complaint...
'It's serious crimes:' Rockland officials say group of juveniles wreaking havoc on city
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- A handful of juveniles are wreaking havoc in Rockland. Police say they've responded to nearly 100 calls involving these juveniles over the last three months, mostly during the day when they should be in school. The problem, they say, is only getting worse. Rockland police say a...
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking, faces up to 30 years in prison
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. According to court records, Waterville Police arrested 31-year-old Patrick Hanson on October 15, 2021 after getting a report that he...
89-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Thomaston
THOMASTON (WGME) -- A Connecticut man was killed after he was struck by a car in Thomaston on Wednesday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The Courier-Gazette reports the 89-year-old was returning to the Hampton Inn, where he was staying, after getting ice cream about 6 p.m. when the car hit him as he crossed Route 1.
